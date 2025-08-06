State Highway 6 Rocks Road – full closure planned tomorrow for emergency works

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

State Highway 6 Rocks Road will be closed tomorrow (Thursday 7 August), while contractors carry out emergency work on the slip site.

The closure is scheduled to be in place between 10 am and 4 pm. The highway is expected to reopen around 4 pm. An update will be provided when the road status has changed.

Rob Service, System Manager Nelson/Tasman, says the closure is needed to allow for the urgent removal of an unsafe structure overhanging the top of the cliff face.

“It is at risk of falling onto the road and it is critical it be removed to keep the public safe.”

“It is simply not safe to have vehicles, cyclists, or pedestrians below the cliff while this is being done,” Mr Service says.

Mr Service advises drivers to detour via Waimea Road.

“This is a main route and much more suitable for traffic. Drivers should avoid using the narrower residential side streets,” he says.

“We want to complete the work outside of peak commuting times. However, this is a slip site, and the geology and geography are challenging. The 4 pm reopening time may change if unforeseen circumstances arise. Drivers should check the road’s status before they travel,” Mr Service says.

The closure is expected to cause congestion and travel delays for people heading in and out of Nelson. Road users are strongly encouraged to factor it into their travel plans and allow extra time for their journeys.

Works schedule

Thursday 7 August. 10am to 4pm

SH6 Rocks Road closed between Bisley Avenue and Russel Street

Traffic should detour via Waimea Road

Access will be maintained for affected residents and businesses

MIL OSI