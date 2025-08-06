Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Kaikohe this afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at around 12.41pm near the intersection of Ōmāpere and Hillcrest Roads.

Police are still working to confirm the number of people injured, but at this stage we can advise at least two people have sustained serious injuries.

Motorists are advised of a number of road closures in the area – at the intersections of Hillcrest and Park Roads.

Tawanui and Hillcrest Roads, Monument and Orrs Roads and at the scene on Hillcrest Road itself.

An investigation will commence into the circumstances of the crash, and Police will release further updates as this information is available.

