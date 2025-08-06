Rural health roadshow reaches Tūrangi

Source: New Zealand Government

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Rural Health and Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Patterson are in Tūrangi today to continue engaging with rural communities on how to improve access to care across the country.

“The Rural Health Roadshow is about hearing directly from the people who live and work in our rural communities. I have found it incredibly valuable to have open conversations about what’s working well, and what might not be. It is also a great opportunity to hear how well the Rural Health Strategy is being implemented on the ground,” Mr Doocey says.

“Since launching the roadshow in Levin, I have visited a range of rural communities including Wairoa, Wānaka, Ōamaru, Gore, and Hanmer Springs.”

“I’m looking forward to meeting with people in Turangi and hearing firsthand about their experiences with healthcare in their community. It’s important we understand both the challenges and the opportunities so we can work together to improve access and outcomes in the rural setting,” Mr Patterson says.

“Tūrangi is home to one of six rural urgent care prototypes rolled out across the country this year. This is about delivering more timely, fit-for-purpose care closer to home for rural New Zealanders,” Mr Doocey says.

“Each prototype will test practical improvements to rural services, such as improved access to diagnostics, on-call pharmacy support, and digital tools to back up rural clinicians.”

The roadshow builds on initiatives already in train to improve rural health care services.

“Budget 2025 delivered for Kiwis living in rural and remote communities. The Government is investing $164 million over four years to strengthen urgent and after-hours care nationwide, meaning 98 per cent of Kiwis will be able to access these services within one hour’s drive of their home,” Mr Doocey says.

The funding includes targeted support for more than 70 rural and remote communities. Key Budget 2025 initiatives for the Midland region include:

• A new 24/7 urgent care service identified for Tauranga by mid-2026.

• Maintaining all existing urgent and after-hours healthcare services in the region.

• Extended after-hour services identified for Thames, Whakatāne, Tokoroa, Gisborne, Taupō, Te Kuiti, and Hāwera.

• Improved services for rural and remote Midland communities, including better access to diagnostics, urgent medicines, and 24/7 on-call clinical support.

“All New Zealanders deserve timely access to quality health care and this Government is committed to improving health and mental health outcomes, including for the one in five living in our rural communities,” Mr Doocey says.

“The roadshow continues through to October, with future stops planned in communities across the country.”

