Property Market – Property values still going nowhere fast – Cotality

Source: Cotality
Property values in Aotearoa New Zealand edged down by -0.2% in July, according to Cotality NZ’s latest hedonic Home Value Index (HVI).
The result mirrors the annual change, which was also a –0.2% drop, bringing the median value nationally to $819,921. Cotality NZ Chief Property Economist Kelvin Davidson said the result was yet another reminder that market conditions remain subdued.
Across New Zealand, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and Ōtepoti Dunedin were the weakest of the main centres in July, dropping by -0.6% apiece – with the former also -1.4% down in the past quarter.
Meanwhile, Kirikiriroa Hamilton saw a +0.4% lift in July, with Tauranga up at +0.9%. However, that’s not necessarily a clear new trend in Tauranga, with some previous softer months meaning it’s still only +0.8% higher over the past year.
National and Main Centres
Index results for July 2025 Change in dwelling values Median value Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland $1,069,605 Kirikiriroa Hamilton Te-Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington* Ōtautahi Christchurch Ōtepoti Dunedin Aotearoa New Zealand
Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland
Value patterns were variable in the wider Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington area in July, with Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt up by +0.3%, and Porirua also edging higher. By contrast, there were falls in other key sub-markets, such as Wellington City itself.
Over the past year, Porirua has managed to sneak up by +0.8%, while all other areas have dropped. Yet even Porirua is still substantially below its peak too (-21.6%).
“Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington’s previous sharp downturn in property values is likely to have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean an upturn has suddenly emerged. In fact, market confidence levels around the Capital seemingly remain low, and property value tr