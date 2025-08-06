Dog owner’s blatant rule breaking costs $400

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 06 August 2025

Posted on a public Facebook page, the photos include damning evidence of the woman smiling while holding one of her dogs in front of one of the “no dogs” signs in the national park.

Department of Conservation Tongariro Operations Manager Libby O’Brien says the infringement notice was a no-brainer.

“This person didn’t make a mistake, she showed blatant disregard for the law, for nature, for the mana of the dual World Heritage listed Tongariro National Park.

“I’ve written to the organisation associated with the Facebook page to express my concern and disappointment at its apparent endorsement of this behaviour.”

Dogs are not allowed in Tongariro National Park – including at the three ski fields located in the park – where they can disturb or attack wildlife, such as kiwi and other threatened species.

Under the National Parks Act (1980) dogs are not allowed in any national park, with the exception of guide dogs and dogs engaged in duties for the purposes of law, search and rescue, or for approved management purposes.

Dog owners, or those in control of a dog found in a national park are liable for infringement fines of up to $400. This includes dogs in cars, leashed, and unleashed.

Libby says making a public mockery of the law is an affront and an insult to those who value Tongariro National Park.

“Millions of people connect deeply to this place, value its cultural heritage and its volcano-sculpted environment.

“For this woman to celebrate her lawbreaking is to insult the iwi, the community, the businesses, and our DOC rangers, who all work so hard to protect the nature and experience of this national park.

“Big thanks go to the person who forwarded us the social media post; your actions have helped us to protect what’s important.”

Members of the public who see concerning incidents on public conservation land, or involving protected wildlife, should call 0800 DOC HOT. Any information they share – including pictures or video – will be managed in confidence by DOC.

