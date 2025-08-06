Arrest after baby receives injuries in Hutt Valley

Source: New Zealand Police

Wellington Police’s Child Protection Team has arrested and charged a 23-year-old man after a young baby was injured in the Hutt Valley.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Wescott says on 14 June Police were notified of a 3 month old baby girl having been admitted to Hutt Hospital with injuries.

“These injuries were unusual for a child so young, and an examination at the hospital identified multiple fractures.”

Police immediately commenced an investigation, leading to the 23-year-old man’s arrest on 31 July.

“He has been charged with four counts of assaulting a child, relating to the more minor injuries the baby sustained.”

Police would like to thank the public for providing information in relation to this matter.

“This crucial information assisted our investigation which has led to last week’s arrest.”

Police continue to investigate the matter.

“We are committed to establishing the full circumstances of how the baby’s more serious injuries were inflicted, and holding those responsible to account.”

The 23-year-old man is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court on 28 August.

As the matter is before the courts, Police is unable to comment further.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI