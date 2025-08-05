Ngāti Kahungunu scholars return home for EIT Research Symposium | EIT Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

The third symposium of EIT’s Te Kura i Awarua Rangahau Māori Research Centre brought together an array of Ngāti Kahungunu academic research talent.

Held from July 9 to 11 at Te Aho a Māui, EIT Hawke’s Bay, the event marked a significant milestone in the centre’s mission to grow and support Ngāti Kahungunu researchers within their home territory.

Professor of Rangahau Māori Dr Annemarie Gillies noted that the calibre of keynote speakers reflected the symposium’s aim as a platform for cutting-edge Māori research.

“It was simply fabulous to have such an array of high profile talent, indeed, world class Ngāti Kahungunu researchers presenting here at home.”

Topics ranged from climate change adaptation and freshwater management to traditional birthing practices, te reo revitalisation, and innovative approaches to mental health support for tāne Māori.

Associate Professor Pauline Harris, astrophysicist from Massey University, delivered the opening keynote on her journey from dark matter to Matariki mā Puanga, bridging Western science with Māori astronomy and maramataka. Constitutional law expert Dr Carwyn Jones from the Law Faculty at Victoria University examined First Law and the Constitutional Foundations of Aotearoa, exploring how tikanga Māori operates as New Zealand’s foundational legal system.

Associate Professor Phillip Wilcox from Otago University presented groundbreaking work on precision health for Māori, while Professor Suzanne Pitama, Dean of Otago Medical School, reflected on her research journey and the importance of traditional networks like Te Kupenga a Te Huki in sustaining Māori academic experience and wisdom.

“The symposium’s strength lay not only in its keynote speakers but in the breadth and quality of research presented by emerging and established Māori scholars” said Prof Annemarie Gillies.

HBRC environmental manager Ashleigh Keenan, presented her research paper ‘Climate change adaptation through Indigenous knowledge systems’. For this, she received the Te Pī Ka Rere Award for Emerging Researchers.

Professor of Māori and Indigenous Research Dr David Tipene-Leach said they had the complete range of experience from new and emerging researchers through to world class experts.

“But everyone was gathered in a non-competitive whānau-like atmosphere – quite different from the standard research conference.”

The collaboration between EIT and Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi was evident throughout the three-day programme, with both providing significant support that helped remove barriers and ensure the event was accessible to all participants. Additional support came from sponsors, including CHOICES, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, KŌR, and Te Rau Ora.

The programme included presentations on long-term projects, including Dr Joseph Te Rito’s presentation on a longitudinal oral archives research project that began at EIT and Radio Kahungunu more than 35 years ago, resulting in the development of the Pukapuka Kōrero app for Māori language learners. Another was Brian Morris’s translation and revival of a waiata drawn from the Henare Matua Manuscript collection. This waiata, ‘Te waiata tangi a Te Rangitotohu’, was related directly to his Takapau, Rākautātahi homeland.

Conference convener Charrissa Keenan said the symposium reflected the centre’s long-term vision.

“Te Kura i Awarua’s success in hosting the symposium reflects its strategic vision of nurturing mātauranga and rangahau Māori, and leading transformational change for Māori communities, the region, and generations yet to come.

“The symposium demonstrated the scope for investment in Māori research capacity within Ngāti Kahungunu and a strong foundation for academic excellence that serves local communities and contributes to national and international Indigenous scholarship.”

Planning is already underway for the next symposium, which will again provide a platform for Ngāti Kahungunu researchers to share their work at home, returning from the many places they practice research.

“Hearing what our other Kahungunu researchers are doing was extremely awe-inspiring. As an uri of Kahungunu, I was so proud of everyone, and I enjoyed listening to all of our kai kōrero. There was genuine sharing and caring across the hui,” commented Rāwiri Tinirau, director of the Te Atawhai o Te Ao Research group in Whanganui.

