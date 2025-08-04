PM Luxon to visit Papua New Guinea

Source: New Zealand Government

In the 50th year of Papua New Guinea’s independence, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will travel to Port Moresby this week to celebrate the enduring friendship between our two nations.

“I look forward to seeing my friend Prime Minister Marape. New Zealand was among the first countries to welcome Papua New Guinea into the community of nations in 1975. We’ve been close partners ever since, with Prime Minister Marape and I committed to building our partnership for the next 50 years,” Mr Luxon says.

“New Zealand and Papua New Guinea are more than neighbours – we are partners in shaping the future of our home region, the Pacific.

“As the largest and most populated Pacific Island country, Papua New Guinea is an important player in the Pacific family.”

Mr Luxon will depart for Port Moresby on 4 August, returning on 6 August.

MIL OSI