Ōtaki to north of Levin construction contracts signed

Source: New Zealand Government

Transport Minister Chris Bishop has welcomed news the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) has signed construction contracts with two alliances to build the new Ōtaki to north of Levin Road of National Significance, with construction set to get underway this spring.

“The Government is committed to delivering safe new roading infrastructure that helps boost economic growth and productivity, improves resilience, reduces travel times, and supporting much needed housing. The 24km Ōtaki to north of Levin project is critical for Kāpiti and Horowhenua and is a step forward for these priorities,” Mr Bishop says.

“The existing Kāpiti Highway currently sees up to 19,500 vehicle movements per day. Once completed, those travelling on the new Ōtaki to north of Levin Highway will experience significantly improved journey times, with up to 15-minute travel time savings for trips from Ōtaki to north of Levin, and 6 minutes for trips from Ōtaki to Levin.

“The two alliance teams will each deliver a section of the new highway and associated works, with Downer, McConnell Dowell, Beca and Tonkin+Taylor focused south of the Ohau River, and Fulton Hogan, HEB, WSP and Aurecon focused to the north.

“Ōtaki to north of Levin is one of the final stages of the Wellington Northern Corridor, started by the previous National Government in 2013. Its completion will improve safety by shifting heavy traffic out of local town centres, making regional freight trips more efficient and making it easier for locals to get around. It will also unlock new opportunities for housing and urban development.

“We know how important this project is to the region, and I appreciate that patience of local communities, road users, and freight operators while we took the necessary time to get this project across the line. Both alliances are cooperating across the project to ensure it is delivered smoothly and efficiently, and I look forward to being on site in the next few months to turn the first sod and kick off construction.”

In preparation for the start of construction, the alliance teams are underway with other site establishment works, including fencing, building demolition and relocations, establishing site accesses and construction roads, and setting up environmental controls. The site office on Tararua Road is now complete.

The new road is expected to be open to traffic before the end of 2029.

Notes to Editor:

Ōtaki to north of Levin is a crucial part of the Wellington northern corridor started by the previous National Government in 2013. It builds on the success of Transmission Gully, and the Mackays to Peka Peka and Peka Peka to Ōtaki Roads of National Significance.

Over the last year the alliances have operated under interim agreements as developed design and project costings have been carried out, with a strong focus on delivering on the project outcomes in an affordable way.

In June, the NZTA Board confirmed additional funding for the project, enabling the project to progress, and including some features from the earlier concept design.

21km of the new highway is four-laned, with the northernmost 3km, beyond the State Highway 57 (SH57) traffic split, being two lanes.

At the southern connection with Peka Peka 2 Ōtaki (PP2Ō), northbound traffic will be able to exit the new highway, and southbound traffic will be able to join the northern end of PP2Ō, to continue south.

A grade-separated interchange at Tararua Road, in Levin, will enable northbound and southbound traffic to leave or join the new highway, and local traffic continue uninterrupted

Large roundabouts at SH57 and the northern end of Ō2NL will transition traffic from the modern highway to the regional state highway network beyond.

In addition to the local road connection at Manakau Heights, local roads connect under or over the new highway at South Manakau Road, North Manakau Road, Kuku East Road, Muhunoa East Road and Queen Street East.

A north-south shared user path provides walking and cycling facilities between local communities.

The new road was approved for tolling in December 2024

