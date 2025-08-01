Hunters and landowners called to action: National Wild Goat Hunting Competition returns

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

The National Wild Goat Hunting Competition is a nationwide initiative to raise awareness of the environmental and agricultural damage caused by wild goats.

Running from 1 August to 26 November 2025, the competition encourages hunters and landowners across Aotearoa New Zealand to tackle the growing wild goat population.

Wild goats are prolific breeders and pose a serious threat to native biodiversity and farmland. This competition is a practical and rewarding way for communities to contribute to conservation efforts while enjoying the outdoors.

Already, ten landowners have registered their interest with the competition to get help reducing wild goat numbers on their land. Many are motivated not just by wild goat control, but by the opportunity to support conservation.

Doug Jacobs, an NZDA member, took part in the 2024 competition with a focus on hunting responsibly on private land.

“I put up a light-hearted post on our local rural community Facebook page,” Doug says. “I mentioned the DOC/NZDA National Wild Goat Hunting Competition, my NZDA membership, and the protections that come with it. I also talked about the Landowner Assist process, which helps set clear ground rules between hunters and landowners.”

The Landowner Assist process, developed by NZDA, with input from DOC, Federated Farmers, and Forestry Owners Association, provides a clear framework for safe and respectful hunting on private property. It covers access boundaries, carcass disposal, and meat handling ensuring transparency and trust. Landowners can view the Landowner Assist document online via the National Wild Goat Hunting Competition website to see how it works and what to expect.

Doug’s post caught the attention of a landowner dealing with wild goats crossing over from a neighbouring property. “We met up and went through the Landowner Assist document together,” Doug explains. “We covered where I could hunt, what to do with the carcasses, and how we’d handle the meat. It was all very straightforward.”

The landowner later told Doug that without the professional framework provided by NZDA and the Landowner Assist documentation, they wouldn’t have responded at all. That trust and clarity made all the difference.

Just a week later, Doug had four goat tails to submit for the competition, nine kilograms of salami on the way, and plans for a few hearty curries. “It was a rewarding experience,” he says. “Not just for the meat, but for the connection it built and the contribution to managing a local wild goat problem.”

The National Wild Goat Hunting Competition is about more than just hunting. It’s about protecting native ecosystems, supporting farmers, and encouraging responsible community involvement.

This year, the competition has the private landowner category open again. Landowners who register can be paired with vetted NZDA hunters and go in the draw to win over $3,200 worth of prizes from Bushnell and Hunting & Fishing NZ Ltd.

The hunter categories also have great prizes up for grabs, including gear from Hunting & Fishing NZ, thermal monoculars from Nocpix, a tent from M.I.A, binoculars from Bushnell, freeze dried meals from Real Meals, a wild goat hunt with the NZ Hunter crew, and more. There’s over $70,000 worth of prizes, it’s a great time to get involved.

“We want to see wild goat hunting become a regular feature in the hunting calendar,” says Mike Perry, Wild Animals Manager at DOC.

Thinking of entering this year’s comp? Entries are open from 1 August to 26 November. Whether you’re hunting on public land or teaming up with a local landowner, you never know where it might take you.

The National Wild Goat Hunting Competition is brought to you by the Department of Conservation and the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association. It is supported by Federated Farmers of NZ, Hunting & Fishing NZ, and Te Tari Pūreke Firearms Safety Authority.

