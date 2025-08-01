Foreign Police Forces in NZ – Peace Action opposes establishment of FBI office in NZ

Source: Peace Action Wellington

“Peace Action Wellington completely opposes the opening of a US FBI office in Aotearoa New Zealand. The decision by the NZ government to allow a foreign country’s police force to operate here is terrifying.

This is particularly true given the authoritarian regime in power in the US and the FBI’s behaviour since Trump’s election,” said Valerie Morse, member of Peace Action Wellington.

“The FBI anti-terrorism units have been involved in numerous raids and arrests of student activists at universities across the US. These brutal investigations have nothing to do with criminal actions by anyone and everything to do with student support for Palestine.”

“The NZ government’s statement that a key area of collaboration is anti-terrorism is therefore extremely alarming. We have seen the kidnappings and deportations by US federal agents for those involved in nonviolent protests in the US. We want no US policing here.”

“The FBI is a US domestic police force. Its operation here raises very serious questions about its jurisdiction and powers here. We are concerned that FBI officers may be operating here with complete diplomatic immunity from prosecution and may be carrying firearms.”

“New Zealand’s most recent public experience with the FBI was the botched raids on Kim Dotcom’s house in 2011. What we learned from that was NZ’s intelligence agencies engaged in illegal surveillance for the FBI, and the charges brought against Dotcom were not even things that are illegal in this country. In short, the entire case, which is still going on, has been one violation of rights after another.”

“We would like to know if there are other foreign police forces operating here. We expect that there will be widespread opposition to the establishment of an FBI office.”