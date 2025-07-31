New flavour for Herb’s career at EIT Tairāwhiti | EIT Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

What started as a ride to campus for a friend has led to a new career path for Herb Kepa (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Pāoa), who recently completed the New Zealand Certificate in Cookery (Level 4) at EIT Tairāwhiti.

The 56-year-old spent more than three decades working in landscaping and stone masonry before a serious health scare in 2019 forced him to step away from the physical work.

He spent months in hospital with a torn aorta and has since experienced a series of mini strokes, most of them occurring around the end of the year.

No longer able to return to the work he had done most of his life, Herb was unsure what would come next.

“A friend of mine wanted a lift to come in to check out this cooking course. I sat in on it, and then the tutor asked if I wanted to join up too. I said, I’ve got nothing else to do, so why not give it a go. I’ve been there ever since.”

That decision led to four years of study in hospitality. Herb began with the New Zealand Certificate in Food and Beverage Service (Level 3), followed by a plant-based cookery training scheme, the New Zealand Certificate in Cookery (Level 3), and then the two-year New Zealand Certificate in Cookery (Level 4), which he completed last year.

While studying, Herb worked part-time at The Vines Restaurant in Makaraka. He continues to work there, preparing entrees, desserts and breads.

“I’ve always loved cooking, but I never thought I’d be a chef,” he said. “I love my breads. It’s something I enjoy.”

Herb said his background in landscaping helped with the hands-on nature of kitchen work, and that returning to study in his 50s came with some challenges but was well worth it.

“I’ve never been one to study. I’m better with my hands. But this is the first time I’ve actually studied properly.”

He said the tutors were “really good”, especially Maaki Gooding, Karen Johnston and Tony Davis who “helped a lot”.

His advice to others thinking about making a change later in life and studying at EIT is simple.

“If you like food, give it a go. It’s definitely worth it. You’re never too old.”

Assistant Head of School for Tourism and Hospitality at EIT, Nikki Lloyd said the level 4 cookery programme allows students to study while they work, attending class one day a week while working in the industry.

“The ability to learn and earn is a win-win for both student and employer. What students learn in class is put into practice in the workplace, giving them the confidence that is critical to their success. Employers often mention how students grow into key roles in the workplace as a result of their training.”

Chef tutor Tony Davis said Herb’s curiosity with food regularly showed results above expectation.

“The enjoyment he gets from cooking is apparent both in the classroom and the workplace. This combined with his steady work ethic has seen him graduate as one of our top students and now a respected, qualified chef in the workplace.”

