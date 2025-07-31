Health and safety regulations to support science and technology

Source: New Zealand Government

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden is consulting on proposed changes to health and safety regulations to better support innovation in New Zealand’s science and technology sector.

“As part of the wider health and safety reforms, we’re clearing the way for scientific progress by reducing complexity and making it easier to understand what’s required,” says Ms van Velden.

“We’ve heard that the current regulations don’t match what university laboratories do, creating unnecessary compliance challenges. Researchers and innovators need a system that supports their work, not one that stands in the way.”

I am proposing a change that aims to match hazardous substances requirements for university laboratories as well as science and technology laboratories with their actual risk.

Current regulations require flammable substance laboratories to be on the ground floor. However, universities often place them on upper levels to improve fire safety and security, keeping evacuation routes clear and limiting access to hazardous materials. This approach, supported by Fire and Emergency New Zealand, does not align with how the regulations are currently written.

“I’m developing these changes to ensure they are practical and effectively support New Zealand’s science and technology sector. This includes assessing whether the current laboratory design and hazardous substances storage requirements work for their laboratories.

“We’ll be consulting directly with the university laboratories and science and technology laboratories. I intend to complete these changes by mid-2026.”

Another key change already being consulted on aims to remove regulatory barriers to the development and use of hydrogen technologies.

“We’re planning to update the rules to support the safe development and use of hydrogen technologiesin a way that’s flexible, future-proofed, and internationally aligned.”

Officials have already conducted targeted consultation, and now we’re opening it more widely to ensure all interested stakeholders have the opportunity to share their feedback.

Because the current safety requirements were not developed with hydrogen in mind, they are now preventing the safe development and use of hydrogen technologies.

Key changes being consulted on include:

Enabling the use of hydrogen storage containers that are already in common use overseas.

Establishing safety requirements for cryogenic liquid hydrogen.

Introducing safety requirements for hydrogen filling stations and dispensers.

“Hydrogen technologies could transform sectors from transport to manufacturing, and these changes will help unlock that potential by removing regulatory barriers.”

These changes support the Government’s 2024 Hydrogen Action Plan by creating an enabling regulatory environment for hydrogen development while maintaining safety. The changes are expected to be completed by mid-2026.

“Once agreed, these updates will remove unnecessary complexity and ensure the regulatory system better supports scientific research and emerging technologies,” says Ms van Velden.

“These changes will save time and costs for businesses and workers as we cut red tape to make it easier to do business. When our Kiwi businesses thrive, there are more jobs and lower prices for all New Zealanders.”

