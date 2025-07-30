Implementing the ACOP: risk management education resources on the way

Source: Maritime New Zealand

At that stage, the developer group (representatives from ports, unions, stevedore companies, and companies with backgrounds in port operations, education and training) had identified five topics for education resources.

Since then, the developer group identified risk management as the first topic to focus on.

We carried out an online survey with the developer group to seek their agreement and comment for the first three e-learning modules, which will all be from workers’ perspectives.

Reponses received confirmed the developer group ‘strongly agreed’ or ‘agreed’ that the first three modules be:

understanding risk management in the workplace

understanding your role in risk management

applying risk management in the workplace.

We’re now building the modules, developing resources and working with ports to film onsite the videos that will be featured in the modules.

Future topics will be working at height, loading and unloading cargo, work environment and fatigue.

If you have questions about ACOP education tools, please email Maritime NZ’s Education and Guidance team at [email protected]

MIL OSI