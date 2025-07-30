Completing your August 2025 SDR

Source: Tertiary Education Commission
Last updated 8 July 2025
Last updated 8 July 2025
Share
Here’s what you need to know to submit your August 2025 Single Data Return (SDR).
Here’s what you need to know to submit your August 2025 Single Data Return (SDR).
The round begins on Friday 8 August 2025 and finishes at 5.00pm on Thursday 21 August 2025.
Please submit your return any time on or between these dates.
7 August 2025
Extract date
8 August 2025
SDR round opens
21 August 2025
SDR round closes
Resources for your SDR submission
The Data Specification for the SDR is available from Single Data Return.
Note that validation rules for all new fields are applied for the August 2025 SDR. Mandatory fields for final-year Fees Free apply for learners who enrol from 1 January 2025.
August SDR
The following resources are from the Webinar – Preparation for August SDR – 2 July 2025
New or changed data requirements are described below:
Final-year Fees Free
Field name
Description
File
Mandatory?
IRD number
IRD number of the learner. The IRD number enables data matching to support the learner in claiming their Fees Free entitlement.
Learner/ Qualification Completion
No
Secondary school programme indicator
Indicates whether a course has been undertaken as part of the student’s or trainee’s school learning programme or secondary-tertiary programme.
Course Enrolment
Yes
Actual course fee amount
Captures the course tuition and the compulsory course costs charged to the learner.
Course Enrolment
Yes
Qualification completion date
The date the requirements have been met by the learner to be awarded the qualification.
Qualification Completion
Yes
Linked Qualification for Fees Free
Used for exit qualifications or expired qualifications when the learner’s course enrolments have been reported under a different qualification code than the one completed.
Qualification Completion
No
Other new data fields
Field name
Description
File
Mandatory?
Learning Hours
The learning hours involved in the course. This will improve efficiency of course setup for some TEOs.
Course Register
No
Volume Research Factor
The Volume of Research Factor (VRF) is associated with the PBRF eligibility and is a multiplier that measures the research content of a course. This will improve efficiency of course setup for some TEOs.
Course Register
No
Apprenticeship
Identifies if a learner is enrolled as an Apprenticeship.Allows some TEOs to continue to report Managed Apprenticeships under SDR.
Course Enrolment
No
To monitor your enrolments against some of the funding conditions for Youth Guarantee and Delivery at Levels 1 and 2 on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (DQ1-2), check out the Funding Conditions app at DXP Ngā Kete.
Need help?
For step-by-step instructions on how to submit your SDR see the DXP Ngā Kete user guides.
For general help, guidance with validations errors, and help with course, qualification and delivery site approvals, contact 0800 601 301 or email customerservice@tec.govt.nz with subject: [Edumis #] – August SDR.
For help with your Education Sector Login (ESL), contact the Education Service Desk on 0800 422 599 or email service.desk@education.govt.nz.