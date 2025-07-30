Completing your August 2025 SDR

Source: Tertiary Education Commission

Last updated 8 July 2025

Last updated 8 July 2025

Here’s what you need to know to submit your August 2025 Single Data Return (SDR).

The round begins on Friday 8 August 2025 and finishes at 5.00pm on Thursday 21 August 2025.

Please submit your return any time on or between these dates.

7 August 2025

Extract date

8 August 2025

SDR round opens

21 August 2025

SDR round closes

Resources for your SDR submission

The Data Specification for the SDR is available from Single Data Return.

Note that validation rules for all new fields are applied for the August 2025 SDR. Mandatory fields for final-year Fees Free apply for learners who enrol from 1 January 2025.

August SDR

The following resources are from the Webinar – Preparation for August SDR – 2 July 2025

New or changed data requirements are described below:

Final-year Fees Free

Field name

Description

File

Mandatory?

IRD number

IRD number of the learner. The IRD number enables data matching to support the learner in claiming their Fees Free entitlement.

Learner/ Qualification Completion

No

Secondary school programme indicator

Indicates whether a course has been undertaken as part of the student’s or trainee’s school learning programme or secondary-tertiary programme.

Course Enrolment

Yes

Actual course fee amount

Captures the course tuition and the compulsory course costs charged to the learner.

Course Enrolment

Yes

Qualification completion date

The date the requirements have been met by the learner to be awarded the qualification.

Qualification Completion

Yes

Linked Qualification for Fees Free

Used for exit qualifications or expired qualifications when the learner’s course enrolments have been reported under a different qualification code than the one completed.

Qualification Completion

No

Other new data fields

Field name

Description

File

Mandatory?

Learning Hours

The learning hours involved in the course. This will improve efficiency of course setup for some TEOs.

Course Register

No

Volume Research Factor

The Volume of Research Factor (VRF) is associated with the PBRF eligibility and is a multiplier that measures the research content of a course. This will improve efficiency of course setup for some TEOs.

Course Register

No

Apprenticeship

Identifies if a learner is enrolled as an Apprenticeship.Allows some TEOs to continue to report Managed Apprenticeships under SDR.

Course Enrolment

No

To monitor your enrolments against some of the funding conditions for Youth Guarantee and Delivery at Levels 1 and 2 on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (DQ1-2), check out the Funding Conditions app at DXP Ngā Kete.

Need help?

For step-by-step instructions on how to submit your SDR see the DXP Ngā Kete user guides.

For general help, guidance with validations errors, and help with course, qualification and delivery site approvals, contact 0800 601 301 or email customerservice@tec.govt.nz with subject: [Edumis #] – August SDR.

For help with your Education Sector Login (ESL), contact the Education Service Desk on 0800 422 599 or email service.desk@education.govt.nz.

