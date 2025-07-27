Building Code pause brings certainty to construction

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is providing more certainty for the building sector by pausing any new major changes to the Building Code system, Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk has announced.



“The building sector has faced significant disruption over the past few years in dealing with the pandemic, supply chain challenges and a boom-and-bust cycle that has made the infrastructure pipeline unpredictable,” Mr Penk says.

“Up until now, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has typically conducted ongoing, rolling reviews of different parts of the Building Code.



“It’s time to bring stability and clarity to the system so the sector can confidently plan and move forward with the construction and infrastructure projects we need to build New Zealand into a world-class nation.



“Builders, designers and developers need a clear runway to plan ahead and invest with confidence, and ad hoc changes to Building Code requirements makes that difficult.

“That’s why we’re pausing any further major changes and moving to a predictable three-year cycle for Building Code system updates.



“This new approach will give businesses the clarity they need to prepare in advance, rather than constantly having to react to unexpected rule changes.



“Designers and builders will have more headspace to focus on their important work of building more homes and delivering infrastructure projects that support better public services, instead of constantly reworking plans or second-guessing what might change next.



“The pause applies only to major changes outside the three year cycle. The Government will continue to consider straightforward updates when needed – especially those that protect life safety and meet New Zealand’s trade obligations. Changes to support energy efficiency, the Building Product Specifications and fire safety will continue as planned.



“Supporting a strong and thriving building sector is an important part of driving the economic growth that benefits all Kiwis.

“This Government has already taken steps to improve productivity – including reforms that will allow trusted professionals to consent their own work, improving access to overseas products to lower building costs, and advancing legislation to make building granny flats easier.



“This next step is about giving the sector time, certainty and space to deliver.”

The first regular cycle of Building Code system updates will take place in 2028.

Note to editors:

New Zealand’s Building Code System includes the Building Code (found in regulations made under the Building Act 2004) and a range of technical compliance documents, including Acceptable Solutions and Verification Methods (AS/VMs), and the Building Product Specifications (BPS).

The Minister for Building and Construction is responsible for changes to regulations under the Building Act, and the Chief Executive of MBIE is responsible for any changes to technical compliance documents.

MIL OSI