Common-sense change clears way for counsellors

Source: New Zealand Government

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey says the completion of a revised accreditation process has removed an unnecessary workforce barrier preventing more than 330 experienced counsellors from working in publicly funded mental health services.

Health New Zealand, in partnership with the New Zealand Association of Counsellors (NZAC), has finalised a strengthened accreditation pathway for counsellors.

“This is a common-sense step that unlocks existing workforce capacity at a time of high demand,” Mr Doocey says.

“I’ve been clear from day one, workforce shortages are one of the key barriers to delivering timely mental health support for New Zealanders in their time of need.

“This is a practical and common-sense decision that ensures we’re making full use of the experienced counsellors already working in our communities.”

Previously, counsellors were excluded from publicly funded roles due to a lack of formal regulation. In response, Health NZ, alongside the largest counselling membership and accredited professional body, NZAC, worked on one recognised and robust accreditation pathway.

“With more than 330 counsellors now eligible through this expanded pathway, the move is expected to bolster primary mental health workforce initiatives.

“Driving down mental health and addiction vacancies and making better use of underutilised workforces like peer support specialists and counsellors is common sense.

“We are starting to turn the corner with reducing wait times and increasing the workforce. We have more mental health nurses, psychologists, support workers and addiction counsellors working on the ground, and overall vacancy rates are starting to ease.

“While many challenges remain, this is yet another step this Government is taking to turn the corner on the longstanding mental health workforce vacancies.

“When someone is making the brave step of reaching out to get support, workforce should never be a barrier.”



MIL OSI