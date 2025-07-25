Alchemy Bathroom Renovations Auckland Expands Services Across South and East Auckland

Source: Press Release Service

Known for its focus on bathrooms only, Alchemy Bathroom Renovations Auckland has built a strong reputation in Central, West, and North Auckland over the past several years. The company says extending its operations south and east is a natural next step.

“Many homes in South and East Auckland are now reaching the age where bathrooms are due for major repairs or layout improvements,” said a company spokesperson. “We’ve received a consistent stream of enquiries from those areas over the last year, so the time was right to widen our reach.”

The company specialises in complete bathroom renovations, including demolition, waterproofing, plumbing, tiling, electrical work, and installation of modern fittings. Alchemy Bathroom Renovations Auckland also manages council compliance requirements for larger structural changes and offers practical advice for clients with older homes or investment properties.

In recent months, the business has seen increased interest in accessibility upgrades and cost-conscious renovations focused on long-term durability rather than premium design features.

The expansion will be supported by the onboarding of additional trades and project managers to maintain consistent timeframes across all regions. The team emphasised that clients in the new service zones will receive the same personalised quoting process and project support the company is known for.

Homeowners in South and East Auckland can now request in-home consultations and quotes via the company’s website.

