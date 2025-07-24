New appointment to the TEC Board

Source: New Zealand Government

Vocational Education Minister, Penny Simmonds, has announced the appointment of Yvonne Browning MNZM to a vacant position on the Board of the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC).

“I am pleased to confirm the appointment of Mrs Browning to this role. She is passionate about ensuring students, particularly young women, can realise their potential by engaging in tertiary education and training,” Ms Simmonds says.

“Mrs Browning has been Principal of Southland Girls’ High School since 2003 and in 2023 was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for her services to education and youth.

“Key to this honour was her role leading a partnership with Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter and other organisations in Southland, including iwi and the Pacific community, that resulted in more young women pursuing qualifications and careers in engineering.”

“The TEC has a statutory role to facilitate and strengthen connections between schools, employers and tertiary education organisations to ensure students are prepared for further education or training and employment. Mrs Browning’s expertise in this area will be valuable to its Board,” Ms Simmonds says.

“Her experience and skills will complement and strengthen the governance of the Board and ensure that the TEC’s funding of tertiary education and training providers is informed by views of what works for young people when they are considering potential career options.

“This is critical as the TEC has a key role in ensuring young New Zealanders have the information and skills they need to succeed and help New Zealand grow.”

The appointment is for a three-year term from 1 September 2025 to 31 August 2028.

MIL OSI