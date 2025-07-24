More classrooms for state-integrated schools

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is ensuring more parents have choice with their child’s education, delivering a $30 million investment package to deliver roll growth classrooms across the state-integrated school network.

“State-integrated schools are an important part of our education system. It’s clear they are experiencing similar growth pressures to the state network and need support to meet this demand. We are making sure they have the resources to support and grow alongside their communities,” Education Minister Erica Stanford says.

The $30 million investment will be phased equally over the next four years and is expected to deliver up to 1,250 new student places for students whose families choose state-integrated schooling. It is more than five times the value of the previous government’s investment

The classrooms will be delivered through a combination of cost-effective repeatable designs and offsite manufactured buildings, so funding can go further, and more students benefit. Schools will be able to apply in the coming weeks.

“This Government is committed to providing parents with choice and high-quality schooling options for their children’s education. With this funding, integrated schools will be able to expand, giving students and teachers the spaces they need to thrive,” Ms Stanford said.”

