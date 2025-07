Media Statement: Transgender sports policy reflects public opinion

Source: Family First

Todayโ€™s superb (and well overdue) policy change by Sport New Zealand regarding biological males in womenโ€™s sports simply reflects public opinion.

A recent Curia Market Research poll found that only 13% of New Zealanders thought that boys who identify as girls should be able to play in a girls team. 68% said they shouldnโ€™t, and 19% were unsure.

What is most interesting is that a similar poll in 2018 by the same polling company found that support and opposition was locked at 39% each. Opposition has grown markedly over the last five years to the unfairness and safety concerns around boys competing against girls.

Contrary to the narrative, โ€˜๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ž๐จ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐žโ€™ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ. ๐“๐ก๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฃ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ง๐ž๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ง ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐ž๐š๐ฆ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ข๐ซ ๐›๐ข๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฑ. The other option is to create a new mixed category.

But females deserve to play in their own league. The government had dropped the ball on this by not sending clear guidelines to sporting groups.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ง๐ž๐ฐ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐›๐ข๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ, ๐Ÿ๐š๐ข๐ซ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ, ๐ฐ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง & ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ž.

MIL OSI