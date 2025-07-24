Law Business and Media – MinterEllisonRuddWatts advises Warner Bros. Discovery on sale of Discovery NZ to Sky

Source: MinterEllisonRuddWatts



MinterEllisonRuddWatts is pleased to have advised Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. on the sale of its New Zealand subsidiary, Discovery NZ Limited, to Sky Network Television Limited (Sky).

The transaction, announced this week, involves the sale of 100% of the shares in Discovery NZ to Sky, with completion expected on 1 August 2025.

Discovery NZ operates the broadcast-video-on-demand (BVOD) platform ThreeNow, free-to-air channel Three, and a suite of FAST channels in New Zealand.

As part of the deal, Warner Bros. Discovery and Sky have entered into a significant and ongoing content supply agreement, ensuring continued access to premium content for New Zealand audiences.

Michael Brooks, Managing Director Australia and New Zealand for Warner Bros. Discovery commented: “This is a fantastic outcome for both Warner Bros. Discovery and Sky. While Discovery NZ is no longer commercially viable as a standalone asset in our New Zealand portfolio, we see the value Three and ThreeNow can bring to Sky’s offering. The transaction includes a content supply agreement that benefits both parties.”

MinterEllisonRuddWatts advised Warner Bros. Discovery on all legal aspects of the transaction, including deal structuring, negotiation of the share sale agreement, transitional services arrangements, employment aspects, content supply arrangements and regulatory engagement.