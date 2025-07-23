NZ renews commitment to Pacific health, agriculture

Source: New Zealand Government

Pacific Peoples Minister Dr Shane Reti this week attended the Pacific Islands Forum Economic Ministers Meeting in Suva, Fiji, where he reaffirmed New Zealand’s commitment to Pacific-led priorities and announced new support for climate resilience and public health.

“This week’s Forum focused on strengthening regional ties and tackling key challenges like economic development, banking access, and labour mobility,” says Dr Reti.

While in Suva, Dr Reti launched Fiji’s NZ$3.2 million participation in the Pacific Climate-Smart Agriculture and Sustainable Land Management Partnership.

“This investment will help develop climate-resilient crops, restore soil health, and support sustainable farming practices in Fiji,” says Dr Reti.

He also announced NZ$4 million in support of Fiji’s response to its national HIV outbreak.

“Fiji is facing a serious public health crisis, and New Zealand is proud to stand alongside them. This funding will support efforts to reduce transmission, improve treatment, and fight stigma,” says Dr Reti.

Both initiatives align with the Duavata Partnership and are funded through New Zealand’s International Development Cooperation Programme.

“New Zealand is backing Pacific leadership and resilience on the issues that matter most.”

