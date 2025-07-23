Garbage management and disposal: new guide and e-learning modules

Source: Maritime New Zealand

Last month we issued a new guide for the Marine Protection Rules Part 170: Prevention of Pollution by Garbage from Ships. This guide explains what vessel owners, operators, and skippers need to do to comply with Part 170 rule requirements.

New Zealand’s Marine Protection Rules Part 170 implement the international garbage discharge and management requirements under MARPOL Annex V: Regulations for the Control of Pollution by Garbage from Ships (MARPOL Annex V). New Zealand signed up to MARPOL Annex V, which aims to reduce and eliminate the amount of garbage discharged from ships, in 1998.

Part 170 applies to all vessels (whether New Zealand or foreign flagged) and the requirements apply regardless of whether the vessel is used for commercial or recreational purposes. The specific requirements that apply to you will depend on your vessel type, operation, and location.

The guidance doesn’t contain any new rules – it’s just a reminder of the current legislation and vessel owner/operator/skipper responsibilities for helping to prevent garbage pollution of the marine environment, which also covers accidental loss of fishing gear. It replaces the 2013 Advisory Circular.

If you’d like to learn more about MARPOL Annex V, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has also recently released a new free e-learning course that aims to improve awareness and enhance global implementation of the garbage regulations. It blends animated modules and practical scenario-based questions. Visit the IMO e-Learning portal.

For more information see: