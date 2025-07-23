Fast-track on track to help deliver infrastructure

Source: New Zealand Government

It’s been nearly six months since the Fast-track Approvals system opened for business, and updated statistics show the one-stop shop is on track to make it quicker and easier to build the projects New Zealand needs for economic growth, RMA Reform and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones say.

“The Fast-track Approvals Act, part of the coalition agreement between National and NZ First, was signed into law just before Christmas and opened for project applications on 7 February this year,” Mr Bishop says.

“The Act helps cut through the tangle of red and green tape and the jumble of approvals processes that has, until now, held New Zealand back from much-needed economic growth.

“In Fast-track’s first six months, more than 50 projects have made applications. We expect the first eight projects to have completed the full end-to-end Fast-track process including final consent decisions by the end of this year.”

Projects before Expert Panels

“The Fast-track Approvals Act contains a list of 149 projects which, from 7 February, have been able to apply to the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) for consideration by an expert panel. The expert panels consider each application, decide whether or not each project receives approval, and attach any necessary conditions to those approvals,” Mr Bishop says.

“Since 7 February when the Fast-track one-stop shop approvals regime officially opened for project applications, we’ve seen good progress for a range of applications for projects that, if approved, will help address our infrastructure deficit, housing crisis, and energy shortage, instead of tying essential projects up in knots for years at a time as so often happens under the RMA.

“Eight projects are now before expert panels for consideration, with the first expert panels’ final decisions expected by mid-September this year. These projects, if approved, will contribute billions of dollars to New Zealand’s economy and create thousands of jobs.”

Projects before the Panel Convenor

“The Panel Convenor will shortly establish expert panels for a further six projects that have lodged substantive applications,” Mr Jones says.

“Projects currently before the Panel Convenor include expansions to Kings Quarry and Drury Quarry. These quarries provide much-needed aggregate which supports the construction of major infrastructure projects.

“It is heartening to see applications for mining and quarrying projects working their way through the system.”

Project referrals

“Projects not listed in the Act can also apply for referral into the Fast-track process,” Mr Bishop says.

“These applications go first to me as Infrastructure Minister for consideration, which includes inviting written comments from the Minister for the Environment and any other Ministers with relevant portfolios, before deciding whether to refer the project for Fast-track.

“To date I have referred seven projects to the Fast-track process, meaning they can now submit substantive applications to the EPA.

“The latest three referrals are Stage 2 of the Auckland Surf Park community which would include a large artificial intelligence data centre, a residential development of about 400 homes, and a village centre; the Waitākere District Court’s new courthouse project; and The Point Mission Bay which would see 252 new retirement homes and amenities for residents and visitors.

“Other projects have also applied to me for referral into Fast-track, including from the renewable energy, housing and infrastructure sectors. 16 of these applications are under consideration or being circulated to other Ministers for feedback. Decisions will be made in due course.”

Note to editor:

Fast-track project statuses to date:

Expert Panels are currently considering:

Bledisloe North wharf and Fergusson North Berth Extension

Delmore (residential)

Maitahi Village (residential)

Milldale (residential development)

Tekapo Power Scheme (power scheme consent renewal)

Waihi North (mining extension)

Drury Metropolitan centre

Sunfield (residential development)

Panel Convener will shortly appoint panels for:

Drury Quarry

King’s Quarry extension

Rangitoopuni (residential and retirement units)

Ryans Road (industrial subdivision).

Stella Passage (wharf extension and related work)

Taranaki VTM (seabed mining)

Six projects have been ‘referred’ into the Fast-track process by the Minister for Infrastructure:

Auckland Surf Park

Waitākere District Court – New Courthouse Project

The Point Mission Bay (retirement village)

Ashbourne (residential and retirement units)

Ayrburn Screen Hub

Gordonton Country Estate Development

Grampians Solar Project

