Environment – EPA approves new fruit fungicide

Source: Environmental Protection Authority



The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved a fungicide with a new active ingredient that controls blackspot and powdery mildew on apples and pears, and Botrytis on grapes.

UPL New Zealand Limited applied to import or manufacture Rhapsody, a fungicide containing 218 g/L ipflufenoquin, a chemical new to New Zealand.

UPL says Rhapsody gives growers an alternative to other products that may be becoming less effective due to increasing resistance, gives another option for late season use, and is lower risk to human health.

“This approval means growers will have access to an innovative tool with a new mode of action, helping protect crops vital to New Zealand’s primary sector,” says Dr Lauren Fleury, EPA Hazardous Substances Applications Manager.

The apple industry contributed almost $2 billion to the New Zealand economy last year, and the wine export value reached approximately $2.4 billion.

The decision to approve Rhapsody was made following a rigorous assessment and consultation process, says Dr Fleury.

“As this product contains an active ingredient that is new to New Zealand, we assessed the scientific data and evidence, as well as economic and local information, to enable access to new chemistry while continuing to protect people’s health and our unique environment.”

Ipflufenoquin has been approved in other countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan and the USA.

This decision is the latest for the EPA, which has reduced the queue of hazardous substance release applications by almost 21 percent since 1 July 2024. The EPA has set ambitious assessment targets for the coming year, including increasing the number of assessments for substances containing new active ingredients.

“We understand the importance of timely access to new products. Continuing to reduce the queue and assess new active ingredients is a top priority for us.”

The substance can only be used by professionals in commercial settings, and users must comply with specific controls.

As an agricultural compound, Rhapsody must also receive approval from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) before it can be used in New Zealand.