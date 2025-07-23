Asia Pacific – Sixth Street Welcomes Stuart Wrigley to Expand Firm’s Presence in Asia Pacific

Source: Sixth Street

Establishes new Singapore office to deepen local relationships and expand investment capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO & SINGAPORE – Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment of Stuart Wrigley as Partner, Head of Sixth Street Asia Pacific and Head of Capital Formation and Strategy International. Wrigley will also lead the firm’s new Singapore office, which is expected to open in October 2025.

In this newly created role, Wrigley will be responsible for leading the expansion of Sixth Street’s client franchise across Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. His mandate will focus on deepening relationships with existing investors, while leading new capital formation activity, strategic partnerships and the expansion of the firm’s investment capabilities in Asia Pacific. Sixth Street has built a longstanding track record in Asia Pacific, having invested in the region for more than a decade, including AirTrunk and ESR Group Limited.

“Stuart brings the depth of experience and expertise to accelerate our activity internationally,” said Sixth Street Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Alan Waxman. “We’ve developed a close relationship with Stuart over the course of two decades. In that time, he has demonstrated his strength as a business builder and clear alignment with our values of entrepreneurship, integrity and teamwork. We believe that the unconstrained and thematic nature of our investment platform is well positioned to deliver investment excellence and serve our investors in these strategic regions. We are committed to Asia Pacific and look forward to further expanding our presence through the opening of our new office in Singapore.”

Wrigley joins Sixth Street following a 24-year tenure at Goldman Sachs, where he most recently served as Head of Client Solutions Group in Asia Pacific for Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). In this role, he supported GSAM’s expansion across Asia Pacific and led a team focused on developing tailored investment strategies for institutional and wealth management clients in the region.

“I have been consistently impressed with Sixth Street’s culture, team and success in building a truly differentiated global investment firm,” added Stuart Wrigley, Partner, Head of Sixth Street Asia Pacific and Head of Capital Formation and Strategy International at Sixth Street. “Having spent 18 years in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, I believe that Sixth Street’s flexible, long-term capital has a unique opportunity to further support great companies in these regions and, most importantly, serve our investors.”

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $115 billion in assets under management and committed capital. The firm uses its long-term flexible capital, data-enabled capabilities, and “One Team” culture to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 650 team members including over 280 investment professionals around the world. For more information, visit www.sixthstreet.com, and follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn.