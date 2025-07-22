Planting the seeds of community at Gordon Park

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Situated just outside the town, the remnant kahikatea forest of Gordon Park Scenic Reserve is unique in the Whanganui area and beloved by many people in the community.

Department of Conservation Community Ranger Hēmi Stuteley says the new car park, fencing, and a planned picnic area will improve access and enjoyment.

“On top of these, the forest is gaining ground! Around two hectares of paddock are ready for planting with locally sourced seedstock, the majority collected and grown on by Friends of Gordon Park volunteers.”

Paddock areas to the north and west were deforested a long time ago but are part of Gordon Park Scenic Reserve.

“We can all play a role in protecting and enhancing this small but mighty patch of forest,” says Hēmi.

“This planting will help protect the mature forest as well as provide more habitat for our wetland birds like the at-risk mātātā or fernbird.”

Colin Ogle, spokesperson for volunteer group Friends of Gordon Park, says the community can be involved in planting the new areas.

“It’s a chance to be here from the start of something, plant some trees with your tamariki, then watch them grow over the coming years.

“We want this forest to belong to the community.”

The existing Gordon Park Scenic Reserve forest has been nurtured by the Friends of Gordon Park for almost 20 years, and new volunteers are always welcome.

Colin says it’s a busy planting schedule from July to the end of September.

“There’s around 6000 native trees to go in; we’ll provide the tools if you bring the enthusiasm, boots, and weather appropriate clothing!”

The main community planting day is Sunday 3 August at 11 am, however extra people to contribute are also welcome at the six weekday plantings falling on regular volunteer days.

Regular volunteer days at Gordon Park are held twice a month, on the second Tuesday morning at 10 am and fourth Thursday afternoon at 1 pm.

Contact whanganui@doc.govt.nz for more information.

