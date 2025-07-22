Electric vehicle imports lose charge as volumes drop – Stats NZ media and information release: Overseas merchandise trade: June 2025

Electric vehicle imports lose charge as volumes drop – media release

Imports of fully electric vehicles fell over 50 percent in value during the 12 months to June 2025, compared with the year ended June 2024, according to data released by Stats NZ.

The total value of passenger motor vehicle imports for the 12 months to June 2025 was $4.9 billion, down 23 percent ($1.4 billion) from the previous year.

“Electric vehicle imports saw the largest decline, down by $518 million,” international accounts spokesperson Viki Ward said.

Values of imports of most reduced-emission propulsion vehicles saw changes:

electric vehicle imports decreased by 57 percent, totalling $395 million

plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) also saw a 38 percent fall, to $234 million

hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) imports increased by 3.8 percent, reaching $1.6 billion.

