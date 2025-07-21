Innovation and optimisation to improve medicines access

Source: New Zealand Government

Associate Health Minister David Seymour has today announced more clear expectations for Pharmac to innovate and optimise to further build on expectations set last year; to deliver the medicines and medical technology that Kiwis need.

“Increasing medicines access is one of my greatest priorities. For many New Zealanders, funding for pharmaceuticals is life or death, or the difference between a life of pain and suffering or living freely,” Mr Seymour says.

Since my last letter of expectations Pharmac has:

Improved overall consultation

Added additional consultation to the annual tender process

Changed funding criteria based on public feedback, such as the decision to fund two types of oestradiol patches

Appointed Natalie McMurtry as the incoming Chief Executive to cement positive change, and continue to move towards a more transparent, inclusive, and people-focused organisation

Conducted, and published a report on, the Consumer Engagement Workshop to help reset the Patient-Pharmac relationship

Appointed a Consumer Working Group to help reset the Patient-Pharmac relationship

Funded access to 66 additional medicines using the Government’s $604 million budget boost over four years which will benefit over 200,000 New Zealanders

“This is a good start. My letter of expectations for this year makes it very clear that there is still more work to be done. I expect this positive culture shift to continue,” Mr Seymour says.

“Pharmac must modernise, or it will fall behind. It needs to adopt faster, smarter processes and explore the use of AI to lift performance.”

My expectations for this year are that Pharmac should:

Explore how it can optimise medicines assessment and procurement processes to make them more efficient

Explore ways to utilise AI to make their processes more efficient

Consider the fiscal impacts to the government of funding medicines and medical devices, including costs of societal impacts of funding or not funding a medicine or medical device

Be more proactive in engaging with stakeholders

Look for new and additional funding opportunities for medicines and medical devices

Publish measurable performance metrics and timely decisions to increase transparency

Continue to involve patients early in the process and engage with them meaningfully

“We’re committed to ensuring that the regulatory system for pharmaceuticals is not unreasonably holding back access. It will lead to more Kiwis being able to access the medicines they need to live a fulfilling life,” Mr Seymour says.

“I am looking forward to continuing to work with Pharmac as we continue to ensure Kiwis get timely access to medicines and medical devices.”

MIL OSI