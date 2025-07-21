FaatGo Officially Launches: A Hong Kong-Based Legal Platform Specializing in Criminal Defence and Injury Compensation

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 July 2025 – In response to the increasing demand for accessible and trustworthy legal information, FaatGo (https://faatgo.com/) has officially launched as a new digital legal platform focused on two of the most pressing legal needs in Hong Kong: criminal defence and personal injury compensation. Designed to address the information gap faced by many residents when encountering legal trouble, the platform provides professionally written legal content, free consultation tools, and direct access to experienced lawyers—without intermediaries or commission-based referrals.

The platform offers in-depth legal insights and resources in two major areas. First, FaatGo covers a wide range of common criminal offences, including indecent assault, physical assault, criminal intimidation, theft, money laundering, and drug-related offences. Each topic is explained clearly and precisely, with a focus on legal procedures, sentencing considerations, and practical steps to be taken after arrest or charge.

Second, the platform also features comprehensive guides on work injury and traffic accident compensation, helping victims understand their entitlements, calculation methods, documentation requirements, and potential for pursuing additional damages beyond basic insurance. The content is developed in consultation with legal practitioners and aims to simplify what are often highly complex legal processes.

All materials are published in Traditional Chinese and tailored to the Hong Kong legal context. Legal information is structured for clarity and ease of understanding, without the use of excessive legal jargon. The platform is specifically designed to empower users to understand their legal position and take action accordingly, whether they are facing prosecution or seeking rightful compensation.

FaatGo also provides a free legal consultation form, allowing individuals to submit a summary of their case. The internal team will assess the information and match the user with a suitable lawyer for an initial legal opinion. The service is free of charge, with no commissions or obligations, and all consultations are handled directly by qualified legal professionals. A verified criminal defence lawyer directory is also available for those who wish to engage legal representation independently.

Since its soft launch, FaatGo has already supported multiple individuals, including families seeking mitigation strategies for loved ones facing charges, and injured workers who were initially unaware of their full compensation rights. These early successes reflect the platform’s commitment to delivering fair, unbiased, and timely legal assistance to those who need it most.

FaatGo operates under the principle that legal knowledge should not be limited to a privileged few, but rather made available and understandable to all. By providing regularly updated articles, case studies, and consultation tools, the platform aims to improve public legal literacy and ensure that legal support is accessible in moments of real need.

