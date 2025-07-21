Elles Road roundabout, Invercargill, gets its fourth leg

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

Invercargill’s Clifton industrial area will get a new, safer and more efficient access point from next week.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises the new access off the Elles Road roundabout, across the recently upgraded KiwiRail level crossing, will be available from Monday 28 July. It will be the key route to the Invercargill City Council (ICC) Pound, ICC Wastewater Treatment Plant and Freight Haulage.

“The existing access via Lake Street, about 300 metres south of the Elles Road roundabout will be closed,” says Jason Forbes, Senior Project Manager for NZTA in Southland.

The additional access takes the Elles Road roundabout to four legs (as seen in the aerial map below).

Mr Forbes says there will be signs advising of the closure of Lake St ahead of 28 July and people should find the new, wider route preferable to Lake St.

“Lake St is attracting increasing numbers of large trucks and with further developments in this area now underway, this traffic growth means this intersection is no longer fit for purpose,” Mr Forbes says.

“The new access off the Elles Road roundabout will have new bells and barrier arms to protect road users at the rail line, there will also be a separated cycle path adjacent to the new road which will have automatic gates at the rail crossing to protect cyclists and pedestrians.”

