BEYBLADE X National Champion Crowned – Kiwi Blader to Represent New Zealand in Tokyo
Auckland, NZ – Sunday 20 July
The battle is over and a New Zealand champion has emerged! The BEYBLADE X National Tournament came to an epic close at The Maritime Room in Auckland City, where top bladers from across the country spun, clashed, and competed for a single, coveted title.
The venue buzzed with excitement as fans, families, and fierce competitors gathered for an unforgettable day of high-stakes battles and Beyblade action. After hours of elimination rounds, one blader rose above the rest to claim the national title:
-
- Winner was: CHARLIE ROSS-MATENGA
- Age: 11 years old
- From location: FOXTON BEACH
- Beyblade Winning Combo: Charlie won with Beyblade – Wand Wizard against his opponent Oliver Bagley’s Beyblade – Sword Dragon.
- About: Charlie drove from Foxton to Auckland with his guardians Sue & Patrick for his first ever Beyblade Tournament.
- Tournament placings:
-
- First Place: Charlie Ross – Matenga (11 years)
- Second Place Oliver Bagley (8 years)
- Third Place: Eden Palmer (11 years)
Charlie will now go on to represent New Zealand on the world stage at the BEYBLADE X World Finals, taking place at Tokyo Tower, Japan, on October 11–12, 2025. There, they’ll compete against top international bladers in the ultimate showdown.
From next-level tactics to true sportsmanship, the NZ tournament captured everything that makes Beyblade a global phenomenon. With fans cheering from every corner of The Maritime Room, it was a celebration of community, competition, and the power of the spin.
To follow Charlies road to Tokyo and stay up to date with future tournaments, visit www.beyblade.com or follow @officialbeyblade on Instagram.
Pictures:
Caption: Beybladers Eden Palmer battles for 3rd place
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ebyj8Jstzu0lSz8jbnK2JF44z4h_HrLd/view?usp=drive_web
Caption: Winner Charlie Ross-Matenga & family
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GPO4BlIYKepKVCgOh9Zh5Elddbqz5osB/view
