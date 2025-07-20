BEYBLADE X National Champion Crowned – Kiwi Blader to Represent New Zealand in Tokyo

Source: NewzEngine.com

Auckland, NZ – Sunday 20 July

The battle is over and a New Zealand champion has emerged! The BEYBLADE X National Tournament came to an epic close at The Maritime Room in Auckland City, where top bladers from across the country spun, clashed, and competed for a single, coveted title.

The venue buzzed with excitement as fans, families, and fierce competitors gathered for an unforgettable day of high-stakes battles and Beyblade action. After hours of elimination rounds, one blader rose above the rest to claim the national title:

Winner was : CHARLIE ROSS-MATENGA

Age: 11 years old

From location : FOXTON BEACH

Beyblade Winning Combo : Charlie won with Beyblade – Wand Wizard against his opponent Oliver Bagley’s Beyblade – Sword Dragon.

About: Charlie drove from Foxton to Auckland with his guardians Sue & Patrick for his first ever Beyblade Tournament.

Tournament placings: First Place: Charlie Ross – Matenga (11 years) Second Place Oliver Bagley (8 years) Third Place: Eden Palmer (11 years)



Charlie will now go on to represent New Zealand on the world stage at the BEYBLADE X World Finals, taking place at Tokyo Tower, Japan, on October 11–12, 2025. There, they’ll compete against top international bladers in the ultimate showdown.

From next-level tactics to true sportsmanship, the NZ tournament captured everything that makes Beyblade a global phenomenon. With fans cheering from every corner of The Maritime Room, it was a celebration of community, competition, and the power of the spin.

To follow Charlies road to Tokyo and stay up to date with future tournaments, visit www.beyblade.com or follow @officialbeyblade on Instagram.

Pictures:

Caption: Beybladers Eden Palmer battles for 3rd place

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ebyj8Jstzu0lSz8jbnK2JF44z4h_HrLd/view?usp=drive_web

Caption: Winner Charlie Ross-Matenga & family

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GPO4BlIYKepKVCgOh9Zh5Elddbqz5osB/view

