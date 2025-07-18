NZ-AU: MiningToken Unveils Global Clean Energy Cloud Mining Network, Offering High-Efficiency Bitcoin and XRP Mining Without Hardware

Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MiningToken, a Switzerland-based cloud mining platform, has officially announced the launch of its global green-energy-powered cloud mining infrastructure. The network spans nine high-performance mining farms across Norway, Uruguay, Canada, Sweden, Iceland, Paraguay, Bhutan, and El Salvador—each operating on 100% renewable energy sources, including hydropower, wind, geothermal, and solar energy.

As a fully registered and compliance-driven platform, MiningToken enables users worldwide to participate in cryptocurrency mining without owning or managing physical hardware. Through its mobile-friendly cloud mining system, users can mine Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, and Dogecoin (DOGE) automatically and efficiently. The platform offers intelligent hashrate scheduling, energy optimization, and risk-managed operations tailored to both beginners and long-term investors.

User Incentives and Risk-Optimized Mining

To make crypto mining more accessible and transparent, MiningToken offers:

Free cloud mining rewards for new user registrations to experience the platform without initial investment

Flexible cloud mining plans starting from just one day, suited for short-term trials and long-term strategies

AI-powered resource scheduling designed to optimize mining efficiency and manage operational volatility

Full mobile mining support through Android and iOS apps, enabling automated mining from anywhere

For current promotional details and available plans, please visit the Cloud Mining official website

How to Get Started with Cloud Mining

Register at MiningToken and activate your account Claim your free reward and choose from a variety of mining plans Start automated mining with smart allocation of global hashpower and daily rewards

Global Green Mining Infrastructure Overview

Cloud Farm Name Country Energy Type Key Advantages Norway Hydro 100TH Cloud Norway Hydropower Over 95% renewable grid; naturally cold climate reduces cooling costs Uruguay Wind 600TH Cloud Uruguay Wind Wind accounts for ~40% of national energy; 90%+ renewable share Sweden Wind 1.4PH Cloud Sweden Wind Politically stable; data center-friendly; competitive energy prices Canada Hydro 3.6PH Cloud Canada (Quebec) Hydropower Among the world’s lowest electricity rates (~$0.03/kWh) Uruguay Hybrid 11.2PH Cloud Uruguay Wind + Solar Hybrid green grid; policy support for sustainability Paraguay Hydro 32PH Cloud Paraguay Hydropower Home to Itaipu Dam; ultra-low power cost; major energy exporter Iceland Geo 68PH Cloud Iceland Geothermal Geothermal and hydro mix; natural air cooling; blockchain-friendly policy Bhutan Hydro 152PH Cloud Bhutan Hydropower State-led green expansion; strategic partner Bitdeer El Salvador Geo 85PH Cloud El Salvador Geothermal Bitcoin-legal nation; geothermal “volcano mining” initiative

About MiningToken: Building the World’s Clean Energy Hashrate Network

MiningToken is a Swiss-registered cloud mining company dedicated to creating a sustainable, efficient, and accessible crypto mining ecosystem powered entirely by renewable energy. The platform operates a global network of clean energy mining facilities, intelligently optimized using AI-based hashrate routing.

Key Highlights:

100% clean energy mining operations using hydropower, wind, and geothermal

Nine global mining nodes for smart distribution and resource balancing

Adaptive algorithm that adjusts for electricity pricing, network difficulty, and load

Flexible contracts designed for both beginners and long-term crypto investors

Fully mobile-enabled platform with real-time mining and payout tracking

Supported Coins:

Main: Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE)

Coming Soon: Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Kaspa (KAS)

MiningToken is redefining the future of crypto mining with its “Green Energy × Passive Income × Global Infrastructure” strategy. The platform is committed to expanding access to sustainable hashpower for individuals and institutions around the world.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining involves risk and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you conduct your own due diligence and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions involving cryptocurrency or securities.

– Published by The MIL Network