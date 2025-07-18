New Advanced Tech Institute backs science sector

Source: New Zealand Government

Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr Shane Reti has announced the establishment of a new institute to grow New Zealand’s advanced technology sector and boost high-value exports.

Minister Reti says the new public research organisation, to be named the New Zealand Institute for Advanced Technology (NZIAT), will play a leading role in turning world-class science into commercial success.

“The Institute will focus on breakthrough technologies like AI, quantum computing, and synthetic biology – fields with the potential to transform industries, grow exports, and lift New Zealand’s global competitiveness,” Dr Reti says.

“It will be a cornerstone of our plan to grow a high-tech, high-value economy.”

The Government has committed an initial $231 million over four years to:

Invest in science and technology that supports industries with the potential to shape New Zealand’s future

Develop skills and grow expertise in new and promising technologies

Help boost New Zealand’s economy by innovating and commercialising new technologies into real-world businesses and products.

The Institute is intended to have a central base in Auckland, as an existing centre of innovation, and will invest in a broad network of smaller centres to conduct research in collaboration with universities, industry, and existing research institutions.

The first major investment, announced in May, is based at Wellington’s Robinson Research Institute, specialising in Future Magnetic and Materials Technologies.

Additional investments will be confirmed following advice from the Prime Minister’s Science, Innovation and Technology Advisory Council, which will meet for the first time today.

“New Zealand has made significant investments in areas of existing strength, like agri-tech, resulting in our global reputation for cutting-edge agricultural science,” says Dr Reti.

“This new Institute, supported by strategic advice from the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council, will build on existing strengths and capabilities, and break into new technologies to grow our global reputation as a centre of innovation.

“This is about delivering long-term value for New Zealanders – transforming research into growth, jobs, and global impact,” Dr Reti says.

