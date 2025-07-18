Fenced sanctuary closer for skink on the brink

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 18 July 2025

A recent survey of skink numbers shows the work is urgent and the fence, near Reefton, will be built earlier than planned to ensure the species’ survival.

Protecting a five-hectare area, the fence will be constructed from a durable stainless-steel mesh specially designed to keep mice, rats and stoats out.

Department of Conservation Ranger Supervisor Gemma Hunt says the fence will hopefully stop the population’s decline, turning the tide for the skinks.

“Even though we reduced mouse numbers earlier this year through pest control, there has been a constant threat of mice reinvading from outside the treatment area and continuing to prey on the skinks,” says Gemma.

“Long-term population monitoring by DOC and Auckland Zoo indicated there were between 40 and 100 skinks early last year, but more recent estimates suggest a worryingly low number of just 30.

“We hope to find more skinks when we continue our surveys this spring but in the meantime a predator-proof fence is necessary to secure the population and prevent extinction.

“Following the pest control operation earlier this year, we decided to move some skinks to safe housing at Auckland Zoo as a precaution,” says Gemma.

DOC and zoo staff managed to find three skinks in late autumn before cooler temperatures prevented further collection and these were transferred to the zoo.

“When it’s cold, the skinks burrow into the ground to protect themselves from extreme low temperatures and move very little. This not only makes it harder for us to find them but makes them easy prey for mice who can access these same burrows.

“Most Kiwis don’t realise just how bad the situation is for many of our native species. New Zealand has one of the highest rates of threatened species in the world, with 4,000 species, including the Alborn skink, at risk of extinction. Once these species are gone from here, they are gone for good.

“We know fenced enclosures work for protecting populations of skinks,” says Gemma.

“Other populations such as Kapitia skinks are doing great in the fenced enclosures DOC has built. We believe that two or three baby skinks are born to females each year so, if we can protect these families from predators, their numbers will steadily grow.

“We’re aiming to complete the $700,000 fence and remove predators by November and are optimistic that the remaining skinks should be able to breed quickly in relative safety.

“We’re asking the public to support our work through donations to the New Zealand Nature Fund. Your donations will help the skink population to recover to a healthy level, funding pest control, monitoring, and research into whether there are more populations of the skinks living nearby.

“Building this fence to keep predators away will help us stop an extinction in real-time. We might be playing all our cards now, but we need to go all in to make sure these skinks survive,” says Gemma.

