Export Awards – Trimax Mowing Systems wins Exporter of the Year at ExportNZ ASB Bay of Plenty Export Awards

Trimax Mowing Systems, a manufacturer and exporter of premium mowing equipment, has won the ExportNZ ASB Bay of Plenty Exporter of the Year Award at a gala event this evening held at the Mercury Baypark arena in Mount Maunganui.

Kiwi-made lawn mowers used by groundskeepers at Windsor Castle

Trimax has sold more than 33,000 lawn mower decks worldwide from its base in Tauranga, with revenue having tripled in the last five years. The New Zealand-made lawn mowers are trusted by groundskeepers in locations as varied as Windsor Castle in the UK to multiple PGA golf courses in the United States.

High-precision control devices sold to alternative fuel markets globally

Oasis Engineering, a manufacturer of high-pressure control devices for gases, won the Excellence in Innovation Award. The company first rose to fame in the 1980s by developing a ball valve for CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) tanks, which became the industry standard.

Today, Oasis Engineering operates a specialist high-precision turning and machining factory in Tauranga, from where it exports control devices to more than 40 countries. The company is recognised as an exemplar in the use of automation and robotics, and for outstanding product development in the global alternative fuel market.

Providing cloud-based workspaces for US healthcare professionals

The Best Emerging Business Award was won by Carepatron, a provider of secure, cloud-based healthcare workspaces for clinicians to manage clients, appointments and payments.

The company uses technology, and AI in particular, in its customer support and product development. Founded in 2021, today Carepatron is hyperscaling exports into the US market, where it is growing rapidly.

Individuals making significant contributions to export success

There were two joint winners of the Export Achievement Award, which recognises an individual who has made a material contribution to the export success of a business. These were Sarah Webb of LawVu and Karl Stevenson of Bluelab.

Sarah Webb has been a founding force behind LawVu, which provides cloud-based legal workspaces for in-house legal teams. Currently, the Chief Operating Officer, Webb has been instrumental in transforming LawVu into a globally recognised legal tech platform.

Karl Stevenson is the Head of Product at Bluelab, a manufacturer of precision instruments for measuring pH, electrical conductivity and temperature in controlled agricultural environments.

Stevenson is recognised as a champion of design thinking in New Zealand’s export sector. He has also made a lasting impact on the Tauranga business community, having co-founded local Design Thinking Meetups, which foster a culture of innovation and collaboration, and are open to everyone from entrepreneurs to engineers.

Tauranga entrepreneur Steve Saunders recognised with Services to Export Award

Finally, the Services to Export Award was presented to Steve Saunders for his outstanding contribution to the exporting success of the Bay of Plenty region. The co-founder of Robotics Plus, and numerous other exporting businesses, Saunders has served for 12 years on Priority One, the economic development organisation for the Western Bay of Plenty.

He co-founded the Newnham Park Innovation Centre, as well as Mount Pack & Cool, one of the largest and most technologically advanced packhouses in the Bay of Plenty.

Saunders champions Māori investment in agriculture and innovation, and is a long-time supporter of the Young Innovators Awards for Year 7-13 students.

Celebrating the Bay of Plenty exporting community

The awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of Bay of Plenty businesses and individuals who export goods and services to markets around the world.

The event is proudly supported by principal sponsor ASB, as well as Sharp Tudhope, Air NZ Cargo, Page Macrae, Zespri, and Orbit Travel, and supporting partners NZTE, Comvita and Port of Tauranga.

The awards are organised by the EMA on behalf of ExportNZ. EMA Chief Executive John Fraser-Mackenzie says, “The EMA is an integral part of the Bay of Plenty business community, so we’re delighted these awards showcase the inspiring businesses and individuals from the region who are succeeding in offshore markets. Well done to all the winners!

“The awards are more than just recognition, they’re a platform for sharing insights, fostering collaboration, and strengthening the network of export-focused companies that drive the region’s economic success.”

Chair of the ExportNZ BoP Executive Committee Warwick Downing says, “This year’s winners exemplify the innovation, resilience, and global ambition that define the Bay of Plenty’s export community.

“Their success is a testament to the region’s ability to compete, and thrive, on the world stage.”

Head of Trade Finance at ASB Bank Mike Atkins says, “We congratulate all the winners; they are true export champions of the Bay of Plenty region.

“At ASB, we are passionate about enabling exporters to scale up, be it through working capital funding or other advisory initiatives across productivity, sustainability, clean tech, and food and fibre. Our partnership with ExportNZ in celebrating these awards underscores that commitment.”

Executive Director of ExportNZ Josh Tan says, “These awards showcase the significant contribution this region makes to New Zealand’s exporting success.

“Congratulations to all the winners on their outstanding achievements, which highlight the export sector’s strong start to the year and reinforce our nation’s well-earned reputation for quality in products and services.”

Complete list of winners and full judges’ citations – ExportNZ ASB Bay of Plenty Export Awards

1. Exporter of the Year – in partnership with Sharp Tudhope

Winner: Trimax Mowing Systems – a designer and manufacturer of tractor-powered rotary and flail mowers for commercial use.

Highly Commended: LawVu

This award recognises the outstanding success of a business that is established in its international growth journey, with more than five years of international operations and total annual revenue above $5 million.

Judges’ citation: The judges were impressed by Trimax’s continued commitment to innovate and grow in their niche but hugely valuable market. The company has built up extensive dealer networks in the United States, the UK and Australia, and Trimax mowers are trusted by groundmen in locations as varied as England’s Windsor Castle to PGA golf courses in the United States.

The company’s leadership has embedded innovation and product development throughout the enterprise, and their growth in recent times shows that this is paying divid