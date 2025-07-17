Pasifika secondary students explore leadership and future pathways at EIT

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

6 hours ago

Pasifika secondary students from across Hawke’s Bay came together at EIT’s Hawke’s Bay campus in Taradale for a new leadership event focused on identity, connection and pathways to tertiary education.

The HB Pasifika Secondary School Leadership Mini Conference brought together more than 100 students from 26 schools for a day of interactive workshops, cultural affirmation and future-focused kōrero.

Hosted by EIT’s Cultural and Learner Support, Liaison and MPTT teams in collaboration with the Pasifika Teachers Committee, the event aimed to inspire young Pasifika leaders and strengthen ties between schools and tertiary education.

Special guest speaker Danny Toala, a professional rugby player and old boy of Hastings Boys’ High School, shared his personal journey and reflections with students. Toala has played for the Hawke’s Bay Magpies and Moana Pasifika and now plays for French Pro D2 club Oyonnax.

Sharon Malaitai, EIT Pasifika Student Support Advisor, said the day was about giving students a sense of what learning in a tertiary environment feels like. It also helped them see themselves in that space.

“It’s been really engaging. The day was about helping our Pasifika learners see themselves in tertiary education, having the same confidence as their ancestors to navigate through any challenges.”

“Also allowing the students the experience of learning in a tertiary space, and that feeling of belonging and being here at EIT,” she said.

Workshops throughout the day focused on identity and leadership, understanding how the brain works, learning about student support services and exploring available courses.

“One workshop looked at understanding your identity, recognising the strengths and challenges that come with that and how they can help you through your educational journey,” said Sharon.

“Another was about understanding the brain, and how to overcome some of the challenges students might be dealing with. Others focused on practical support like scholarships and financial help, and understanding what courses are available.”

Sharon said the strength of the day lay in the connections. These included those among the students and those between the community and the institution.

“This all started with a community connection. It’s something the Pasifika Teachers Hawke’s Bay Committee was navigating and then reached out to me for support. It shows the strength and importance of relationships and just having the students here is powerful. It’s a way of re-acknowledging what our community values are.”

Pasifika Teachers Hawke’s Bay Committee board member Blossom Sale said the event was part of a wider effort to provide termly leadership and connection opportunities for Pasifika students across the region.

“The whole purpose is to connect young Pasifika leaders, not only within their schools but with other schools as well,” she said. “It’s about building relationships, giving them tools and resources, and promoting education within our Pasifika communities.”

She credited Sharon and the team at EIT for creating an experience that was not only informative but uplifting.

“It’s been awesome seeing the students engage and also hearing that there is real support here at EIT.”

Blossom said many Pasifika students face a difficult transition from high school to study or work.

“We’re just trying to stand in that gap. This is about helping them see their options, whether that’s study, trades or work. And journeying with them through that process.”

MIL OSI