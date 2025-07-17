Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth Haydon

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Australian cellist Elizabeth Haydon today announced her Carnegie Hall debut recital, slated for 8 p.m. this evening in the intimate Weill Recital Hall.

The appearance is the next major step in Haydon’s musical career, whose pursuit of an unrivaled, voluptuous cello sound has drawn listeners from Europe to Australia. Her program features Claude Debussy’s Sonata for Cello and Piano, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Sonata in A major, and Dmitri Shostakovich’s emotionally charged Cello Sonata in D minor, works selected to illuminate contrasting eras, textures, and temperaments of the instrument.

Haydon will be joined by collaborative pianist Jennifer Savage, a soloist and chamber musician. Together, they will explore the French impressionism of Debussy, the classical lyricism of Beethoven, and the modern Russian introspection of Shostakovich, framing a narrative that spans more than a century of musical evolution.

“It is a privilege to walk onto the Weill Recital Hall stage with repertoire that charts the cello’s expressive spectrum,” Haydon said in anticipation of the performance. “I want my audiences to feel the cello breathe and speak in its own voice—warm, human, and unfiltered.” She added that the sonatas were chosen for their “capacity to reveal both the vulnerability and the resilience of the human spirit through sound.”

Haydon’s journey to Carnegie Hall began in her native Australia, where she first appeared on national radio at age 12, only two years after taking up the cello. Subsequent studies in Europe led to performances before dignitaries, including an engagement for Britain’s late monarch. Parallel to her artistic development, Haydon completed a Bachelor of Science in Physiology at the University of New South Wales and later published pioneering research that linked hyperinsulinism to cardiac arrhythmia—work recognized for its interdisciplinary impact.

Tonight’s recital represents the culmination of a season that has seen Haydon perform solo engagements across Europe and North America while maintaining an active teaching studio. Lizcello reported that her master-class series reached students on three continents alone.

Ticket demand for the 268-seat Weill venue has been steady since the event was posted to the Carnegie Hall calendar, reflecting renewed public appetite for live chamber music in New York City’s post-pandemic recovery. General-admission seats remain available through Carnegie Hall’s box office.

In keeping with her scientist’s attention to detail, Haydon approaches each performance as a living experiment.

“Every stage offers new acoustics, new energy, and new possibilities,” she reflected. “Carnegie Hall has legendary resonance, and I am eager to let the hall itself become a part of the sonatas’ contours.”

Haydon notes that listeners need no prior musical knowledge to engage with the recital. “The program simply invites people to sit, listen, and feel,” she said. “If someone leaves the hall sensing even a moment of beauty or connection, the objective is fulfilled.”

About Elizabeth Haydon

Elizabeth Haydon is an Australian cellist and composer recognized for her commanding stage presence and intricate tonal palette. She has appeared as a soloist on European radio, performed for members of the British royal family, and pursued parallel careers in medical research and music education. Through Lizcello, Haydon seeks to cultivate a deeper public appreciation of the cello’s narrative power.

Contact Information:

Contact Person’s Name: Elizabeth Haydon

Organization / Company: Lizcello

Company website: Lizcello.com

Contact Email Address: lizcello@icloud.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5ff18e5-80e1-41f6-9ef4-a227bf481123

– Published by The MIL Network