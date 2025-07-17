Source: Tertiary Education Commission

This page explains the establishment of new Industry Skills Boards (ISBs), how to apply to become a board member, and the role of Establishment Advisory Groups in preparing for the ISBs’ launch in January 2026.

This page explains the establishment of new Industry Skills Boards (ISBs), how to apply to become a board member, and the role of Establishment Advisory Groups in preparing for the ISBs’ launch in January 2026.

On this page:

Overview of the ISBs’ coverage

In April and May 2025, the Government consulted on a proposed model for the number and coverage groupings of ISBs. The consultation included a proposal to move the coverage for some sectors (creative industries and IT) to the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA).

Thank you to the groups and individuals that made submissions on the proposals. Your views helped inform final decisions by the Government on the number and coverage of ISBs.

We received 521 submissions on the proposals. Following this consultation, the Government has agreed (subject to the passing of legislation) to establish eight ISBs.

The agreed ISBs will have the following broad coverage areas:

Automotive, transport and logistics

Construction and specialist trades

Food and fibre (including aquaculture)

Health and community

Infrastructure

Manufacturing and engineering

Services

Electrotechnology and information technology.

Industry Skills Board

Example sectors within industry coverage

Automotive, transport and logistics

Automotive mechanics, commercial road transport, logistics, maritime

Construction and specialist trades

Carpentry, flooring, plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying, roofing, scaffolding

Food and fibre (including aquaculture)

Agriculture, forestry, horticulture, aquaculture

Health and community

Aged care, community health and support, funeral services

Infrastructure

Electrical supply, road construction, telecommunications, water infrastructure, composites, energy, mining, quarrying

Manufacturing and engineering

Food and beverage manufacturing, mechanical engineering, textiles, rail operations, wood manufacturing

Services

Business services, creative arts, hairdressing and barbering, hospitality, recreation, retail, tourism

Electrotechnology and information technology

Electrotechnology, electronics, communications technology, computing

All industries will be covered by ISBs. NZQA will not initially take over any industry coverage.

In the next few months, Establishment Advisory Groups will consult with industry regarding the detailed coverage areas of each ISB. This will then be set out in the Order in Council that will formally establish each ISB.

Overview of the Establishment Advisory Groups

Prior to being established, each ISB will have a dedicated Establishment Advisory Group (EAG) that will be responsible for ensuring the ISB can successfully stand up, as an organisation, on day one.

There will be various decisions that the governing body of each new ISB will need to make on the day the organisation is established. Their ability to make the required decisions promptly will be essential to the success of their organisation and their ongoing accountability and performance.

Until the legislation is passed, there are limits on how much work can be done in advance.

The TEC has confirmed the appointment of members to the EAGs. These members were nominated by industry, ensuring that the system is responsive to industry needs.

The EAG members will attend an induction in late July. Following induction, each EAG will meet monthly to make key decisions to be ratified by its Industry Skills Board once it has been appointed, including:

appointing a chief executive-designate

preparing day one documentation including delegations

agreeing banking arrangements

developing key policies

determining an organisational structure and industry engagement model for making operational arrangements for day one, eg, shared services, lease of premises, systems etc.

agreeing processes with relevant organisations on the transfer of assets and staff

assisting the TEC with the consultation on key content for Orders in Council.

TEC will provide support to every EAG, including advice and administrative support.

Detailed coverage consultation

One area that EAGs will focus on in the next few months is working with industry to determine the detailed coverage areas of each ISB. The details of this consultation are not yet finalised but EAGs will communicate directly with industry on these matters.

This information will then be set out in the Order in Council (OIC) that will formally establish each ISB. The OICs will need to be approved by Cabinet after the legislation has been passed.

Apply to be a member of the first ISBs

We have confirmed the members of the EAGs who will work towards setting up Industry Skills Boards on 1 January 2026.

The TEC is now inviting industries to nominate representatives for appointment to the first ISBs. These boards will be in place from 1 January 2026.

Candidates will need strong governance and change management skills, an industry background, and an understanding of education and training.

On each ISB, industry-nominated members will work alongside two members appointed by the Minister.

What do nominees need?

Candidates are expected to have significant governance experience combined with strategic leadership experience. Collectively, the members of each ISB will need:

experience of strategic planning, including financial planning and sustainability

financial management experience, including capital asset management

a well-tuned understanding of risk

experience in maintaining high standards while managing large-scale change

experience of effectively monitoring organisational performance in a governance or senior management role

experience in industry leadership, and extensive knowledge of, and connections within, industry

an understanding of education and training.

Who can nominate a candidate?

Industry bodies can nominate candidates. This ensures candidates have the backing of industry. Industry bodies must obtain the permission of the candidate to be nominated.

How to nominate a candidate

To nominate a candidate, please complete the Industry Skills Board Member Nomination Form.

Nominations must be received before 29 August 2025.

MIL OSI