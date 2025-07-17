ASEAN Young Business Leaders to meet in Viet Nam, marking 50 years of ASEAN-New Zealand relations

Source: Asia New Zealand Foundation



Business leaders from New Zealand and Southeast Asia will gather in Viet Nam this July for the ASEAN Young Business Leaders Initiative (YBLI) Summit, taking place from 23-27 July 2025 in Da Nang and Hue. The event is hosted by the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono in partnership with the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

The Summit brings together YBLI programme alumni and entrepreneurs from a range of industries – including agribusiness, technology, tourism, fashion, health, and food and beverage – to connect, collaborate, and explore new growth opportunities.

“Through this Summit, we aim to build lasting connections among entrepreneurs from New Zealand and ASEAN,” says Suzannah Jessep, Chief Executive at the Asia New Zealand Foundation. “Viet Nam is an important partner in the region and strengthening relationships, trade and economic ties here benefits both sides.”

Nick Siu, Director of Business and Entrepreneurship at the Foundation, adds, “This is a chance for emerging leaders to learn from each other, find ways to collaborate, and develop new ideas that could lead to partnerships.”

“YBLI opened doors for my business, helping to secure our first export customer in Singapore. I look forward to strengthening these connections at the upcoming event,” says Nick Carey, Managing Director, Green Meadows Beef, New Zealand.

“The Summit is a great opportunity to connect with fellow changemakers and discover ways to advance our sectors together,” says Bicky Nguyen, Co-founder, Cricket One, Viet Nam.

“Since attending the last YBLI event, I’ve grown my consulting firm and am now expanding into Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region,” says Kaye-Maree Dunn, Managing Director Making Everything Achievable and Āhau NZ Limited.

The Summit marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between New Zealand and both ASEAN and Viet Nam, as well as the 30th anniversary of the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

“New Zealand is proud to be a close friend and partner of ASEAN for more than 50 years,” says New Zealand Ambassador to Viet Nam, Caroline Beresford. “Strengthening these ties goes beyond diplomacy – the Summit empowers young leaders, builds partnerships, and creates mutually beneficial opportunities for both ASEAN and New Zealand.”

About the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono

Established in 1994, the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono is New Zealand’s leading provider of Asia insights and experiences. Its mission is to equip New Zealanders to excel in Asia, by providing research, insights and targeted opportunities to grow their knowledge, connections and experiences across the Asia region. The Foundation’s activities cover more than 20 countries in Asia and are delivered through eight core programmes: arts, business, entrepreneurship, leadership, media, research, Track II diplomacy and sports.

About the ASEAN Young Business leaders Initiative

The ASEAN Young Business Leaders Initiative (YBLI) is a key part of the New Zealand Government’s ASEAN strategy. The aim of the programme is to facilitate trade and build connections between business leaders and entrepreneurs in New Zealand and Southeast Asia. This is achieved through short, targeted visits to New Zealand and Southeast Asia for ASEAN entrepreneurs and Kiwi entrepreneurs respectively.