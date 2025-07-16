Rural News – Government delivers lifeline for flood-affected farmers – Federated Farmers

Source: Federated Farmers



Federated Farmers are welcoming the announcement of a $600,000 Government support package to help flood-affected farmers in the Nelson Tasman region get back on their feet.

“This funding is desperately needed to support recovery efforts on the ground and will make a real difference for farming families,” says Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford.

“We’re incredibly grateful that the Government have recognised this need early and taken practical steps that will allow clean-up work to get underway immediately.”

The Government package includes $50,000 for the Farmers Adverse Events Trust, established by Federated Farmers, and will be matched dollar-for-dollar by donations from other farmers.

Langford has visited many impacted farmers over the past fortnight, and will be on the ground again today surveying the damage and assessing what further support might be needed.

“Each farm is completely different. Some have only had minor damage that they will be able to fix themselves, but others will definitely need some significant help,” Langford says.

“That’s where Federated Farmers are going to be focusing most of our efforts. We need to prioritise those who have been hit hardest and then work our way out from there.

“What this $50,000 from the Government means is that we can start work almost immediately with diggers, bulldozers and fencers from later this week.

“That’s the kind of support these farmers need the most right now. They need boots on the ground, shovels in the dirt, and heavy machinery starting to roll in.”

Langford says Federated Farmers will be playing a key role in coordinating this work but more donations will still be required to fund recovery efforts over the coming weeks.

“We really need New Zealanders to get in behind these farmers with donations. It doesn’t matter if they’re large or small, every dollar counts and will make a difference.”