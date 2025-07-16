Memorials – Potential Christchurch sites for National Erebus Memorial shared with families

Source: Ministry for Culture and Heritage



“Potential National Erebus Memorial sites in Christchurch have been shared with Erebus families,” says Secretary for Culture and Heritage, Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

The sites have been identified as possible locations for the memorial, which will honour the 257 people who lost their lives in 1979, when Flight TE901 crashed into the slopes of Mt Erebus in Antarctica while on a sight-seeing tour.

“The potential sites we shared with Erebus families and members of Operation Overdue are Avon Riverbank in the central city, Cracroft Reserve in Cashmere and St James’ Church grounds in Harewood.”

No decisions have been made about locating the memorial in Christchurch or which of the potential sites may be selected.

The Ministry is currently seeking feedback from Erebus families on each of the potential sites.

“We are grateful to Erebus families for their continued engagement. Sharing these potential sites is an important step and we will carefully consider their feedback.

“We are committed to building this memorial – for the people who lost loved ones, for New Zealanders, and for those here and overseas impacted by the Erebus tragedy,” says Leauanae.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger says the city is honoured to be considered as a possible location for the memorial.

“On behalf of Christchurch, I extend a warm invitation to Erebus families to consider the city as a potential location for the memorial,” says Mayor Mauger.

“As a city, we have experienced tragedy and understand the deep impact the Erebus disaster continues to have on people across Aotearoa.

“Christchurch is long connected to Antarctica, we feel a deep sense of responsibility to honour the lives of your loved ones with great care and quiet dignity.”

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage continues to work closely with Erebus families, mana whenua and stakeholders to find a site for the National Erebus Memorial.