High risk of freezing fog and black ice prompts warning

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is warning motorists to be prepared for challenging driving conditions on central South Island highways over the next few days as freezing conditions set in.

Weather forecasts supplied to NZTA show that persistent freezing fog is likely for parts of State Highways 8 and 80 at least through until Sunday, along with hoar frosts and potential black ice on the roads. The area between Twizel and Tekapo on SH8 is expected to be especially high risk.

“These types of conditions are not new for roads in the Mackenzie Basin area, but it is important that motorists take notice and adjust their driving for the conditions. Especially when there is an increased risk like this over a number of days,” says NZTA maintenance contract manager Chris Chambers.

“We are expecting the freezing fog to hang around all day in places and there is a significant risk of black ice, especially in the mornings. All of this means increased risk of accidents and injury. It’s important that drivers take extra care and slow down in these conditions, increase their following distances and drive with their lights on.”

Fog on State Highway 8 presents a risk for motorists.

Roading contractors will be out around the clock in the coming days, checking the roads and gritting or de-icing the affected highways to reduce the risk.

“If people can avoid travelling on the affected highways during these times of increased risk, they should. Otherwise people need to plan ahead and be aware of the conditions they are travelling into by checking our Journey Planner site,” Mr Chambers says.

“We have the option of closing sections of highway, or introducing restrictions, if the conditions warrant it. Our preference is to keep the roads open, and motorists can help us do that by driving with caution or staying off the roads if they can.”

Winter driving advice

