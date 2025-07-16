Community projects boost Sign Language

Source: New Zealand Government

Families of Deaf children and teenagers are among those able to take part in 11 community projects being funded to boost sign language In New Zealand.

Minister for Disability Issues Louise Upston says together, the projects will receive a total of almost $250,000 to maintain and promote the use of New Zealand Sign Language.

“Each year, the NZSL Board distributes community grants to projects supporting and encouraging the use of NZSL,” Minister Upston says.

“This year, it’s fantastic to see a particularly wide range of funded initiatives including:

NZSL classes for families of Deaf children and Deaf teenagers hosted by the Wellington Deaf Society

community events at local Deaf and NZSL clubs in Hamilton, Cambridge, Dunedin and Alexandra

a directory website providing a hub of information translated into NZSL

a review of the NZSL interpreting code of ethics from a te ao Māori perspective and a mentoring programme for interpreters

workshops, podcasts, and courses to develop the skills and tell the stories of the Deaf community

“I want to congratulate the NZSL and Deaf community organisations who have been successful,” Louise Upston says.

“Many Deaf children are born into hearing families, so NZSL classes for these families are important to ensure these children get access to language from a young age.

“I am also excited to see initiatives that strengthen our NZSL interpreter workforce, help the Deaf community to find information in NZSL all in one location, and provide NZSL-first spaces at Deaf clubs.”

NZSL is an official language used by almost 25,000 New Zealanders. The NZSL Board promotes the use of NZSL and provides expert advice to government and the community.

The Government, through the NZSL Board, invests about $1 million each year to support initiatives and projects that maintain and promote NZSL.

