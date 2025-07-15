NZ-AU: MiningToken Launches Version 2.0 of Its Mobile Cloud Mining App, Expanding Global Access to Bitcoin Mining

Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

ZÜRICH, SWITZERLAND , July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MiningToken, a Swiss-based cloud mining platform, has officially launched Version 2.0 of its mobile mining application. The upgraded app is designed for both beginners and experienced crypto users, offering a more intuitive, secure, and streamlined experience for mining Bitcoin and other supported cryptocurrencies.

This release marks a major step forward in MiningToken’s mission to build an inclusive, accessible blockchain infrastructure. It also reflects a broader shift toward smarter and more compliant cloud mining models worldwide.

Enhanced Usability for a Global User Base

The MiningToken Cloud Mining App 2.0 is built with a mobile-first and user-centric design philosophy. It enables users to register, choose a mining contract, and begin remote mining directly from their smartphone—without the need for mining hardware or technical expertise.

Key upgrades in this release include:

A redesigned interface with simplified onboarding

Real-time hashpower and mining performance monitoring

Multi-currency support including BTC, DOGE, LTC, XMR, and TON

Integration with global green-energy-powered data centers

Intelligent algorithm for optimized hashpower allocation

Start Earning Crypto in Three Easy Steps

MiningToken significantly simplifies the mining process. Users can begin earning digital assets in just three steps:

Download the app and register an account — once verified, users can activate a free trial mining package. Browse and select a mining contract — options are available to suit a wide range of budgets and strategies. Begin automated mining — the system allocates optimal hashpower automatically, and users can monitor earnings and performance in real time within the app.

A Compliance-Driven and Sustainable Model

MiningToken is committed to transparency, security, and responsible operation. The platform does not promise fixed returns. Instead, it encourages users to evaluate mining options based on their own financial goals and current market conditions.

Contracts are designed with clear terms and supported by full disclosure of risks, helping users make informed decisions.

Who Is MiningToken For?

MiningToken is built for a broad spectrum of users in the digital asset space, including:

Individuals new to Bitcoin mining seeking a simple and accessible starting point

Investors exploring blockchain-based passive income opportunities

Users prioritizing environmental sustainability through green-powered mining

Mobile-first users unable to operate local mining hardware but seeking compliant cloud solutions

About MiningToken

MiningToken is a cloud-based Bitcoin mining platform that leverages green energy and distributed computing infrastructure to deliver compliant, secure, and sustainable mining services worldwide. The platform is dedicated to reshaping mining accessibility and enabling broader participation in decentralized finance.

This product release represents a key milestone in MiningToken’s global expansion and commitment to regulatory best practices.

For more information, visit: https://miningtoken.com

Media Contact:

info@miningtoken.com

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this press release is not intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation for investment. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk, and funds may be lost. It is strongly recommended that individuals conduct their own due diligence and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

