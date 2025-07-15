Fresh look for remote Trains Hut

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Trains Hut is a well-loved, six-bunk hut used regularly by trampers and hunters, reached by a 15 km tramp along the rugged Trains Track. This remote and rewarding backcountry track takes visitors through regenerating native forest, rugged ridgelines, and across several swing bridges.

DOC Ranger Rhydian Lewis, who led the project, says support from the Backcountry Trust allowed the DOC team to expand the scope of work beyond essential repairs.

“Alongside basic maintenance, a new wood burner has been installed, the deck extended, and an L-shaped veranda constructed, all improving comfort and shelter for visitors.”

“Working with the Trust, we were able to go beyond basic maintenance and give Trains Hut the attention it deserved. These upgrades make a big difference, especially for those staying in tough weather conditions,” says Rhydian.

The project is part of the Community Huts Programme, a collaboration between DOC and the Backcountry Trust to support volunteers to care for highly valued backcountry huts and tracks. Announced in January, the $4.2 million dollar boost comes from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL).

Renovations were completed in June by a team of five, with a helicopter used to transport materials to the remote location.

Backcountry Trust Manager Rob Brown says the partnership with DOC Whanganui has enabled important work on backcountry places valued by the community.

“As well as this work on Trains Hut, we collaborated to complete much needed maintenance on two of the huts on the Matemateonga Walkway.

“When we get teams of passionate people from DOC and BCT together, we get through a lot of field work in a short amount of time.”

Rhydian says Trains Hut is important to many backcountry explorers.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed their time, energy, and expertise to ensuring the hut will continue to serve the next generation of outdoor adventurers. DOC can’t do it alone.”

Waitotara Conservation Area sits to the south-west of Whanganui National Park between Whanganui and Stratford, and features stunning mature rimu, tōtara and northern rātā. Occasional regenerating scrubland and forest is a lingering reminder of failed settlement attempts.

Trains Track is an advanced track which can be heavily impacted by wet conditions, visitors are reminded to carry appropriate gear and be ready for changeable weather. Always check track conditions and hut availability on the DOC website before heading into the backcountry.

