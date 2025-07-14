Regional governance will return to ten polytechnics

Source: New Zealand Government

Ten polytechnics will be re-established from 1 January 2026, restoring regional decision-making that supports strong communities and economic growth, Vocational Education Minister Penny Simmonds says.

“This is a major milestone in building a vocational education system that’s locally led, regionally responsive, and future focused. We’ve listened to extensive industry feedback and I’m confident our plan will set the sector up for long-term economic and learning success.

“We campaigned vigorously against Labour’s reforms which saw all New Zealand polytechnics merged into one unwieldy and uneconomic central institution, Te Pūkenga, taking away the ability of regions to respond to local training and employer needs.

“Labour dismantled regionally-led vocational education – and we are restoring it,” Ms Simmonds says.

The ten polytechnics returning to regional governance are:



Ara Institute of Canterbury (Ara)

Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT)

Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT)

Southern Institute of Technology (SIT)

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology

Waikato Institute of Technology (Wintec)

Unitec Institute of Technology (Unitec) and Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT), which will stand up as a single entity

Otago Polytechnic

Universal College of Learning (UCOL)

The Open Polytechnic of New Zealand



The Open Polytechnic of New Zealand will be the anchor polytechnic of the new federation, which includes Otago Polytechnic and UCOL. The federation will coordinate programmes and other services, including shared academic boards. It will provide a low overhead way for polytechnics to create more efficient business models than they could on their own through the use of on online learning resources and programmes.

Four other polytechnics — NorthTec, Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki (WITT), Whitireia Community Polytechnic and Wellington Institute of Technology (Whitireia and WelTec), and Tai Poutini Polytechnic (TPP) — will remain within Te Pūkenga for now as they work toward viability, with decisions due in the first half of 2026.

These changes are part of legislation before Parliament. The Education and Workforce Select Committee is reviewing the Bill, which is expected to pass in October. The ten new polytechnics will begin operating from 1 January 2026.

“I want to thank everyone who made submissions. Your feedback helped shape a better way forward,” Ms Simmonds says.

Te Pūkenga will act as a transitional entity for up to a year to manage unallocated programmes and support a smooth handover. The legislation also allows mergers or closures if any polytechnic cannot achieve viability.

“With more than 250,000 students in the vocational education system each year, these changes offer greater flexibility, financial sustainability, and ensure training remains relevant to employment needs,” Ms Simmonds says.

“Industry will have a stronger role, communities will regain local control, and polytechnics will be financially sustainable.

“We’re rebuilding our incredibly important vocational education system so that it delivers — for students, for employers, and for the future of New Zealand.”

