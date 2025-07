Source: New Zealand Police

Horahora Road, between State Highway 1 and Arapuni Road, Arapuni, is blocked following a road incident this morning.

Police were notified at around 5:45am of a tree that had fallen onto a vehicle, which is now blocking the road.

Forunately, no one was injured.

The road is closed, and motorists should avoid the area and expect significant delays.

